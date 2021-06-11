Nation Current Affairs 11 Jun 2021 AP High Court direct ...
AP High Court directs government to administer COVID-19 jabs at old age homes

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 11, 2021, 7:32 am IST
Updated Jun 11, 2021, 7:44 am IST
The court asks govt not to insist on ID cards for the inmates as well as prisoners and migrant labourers
The court directed the state government to complete giving jab to the people in old age homes all over the state in two days. — DC Image
 The court directed the state government to complete giving jab to the people in old age homes all over the state in two days. — DC Image

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed the state government to administer Covid-19 jab to people staying in old age homes and prisons and to migrant labourers without insisting on identity cards like Aadhaar.

A division bench comprising justices K. Vijaya Lakshmi and D. Ramesh held a hearing on Thursday. The court directed the government to provide the Covid-19 vaccination to the people living in old age homes as they are facing trouble in getting the jab for want of seven ID cards such as Aadhaar permitted by the Centre for giving the jab.

 

The state government submitted to the court that they had completed giving jab to the people living in old age homes located in Krishna and Chittoor districts so far, while nearly 50 per cent of people were covered in other districts. However, the court directed it to complete giving jab to the people in old age homes all over the state in two days.

The state government also detailed the measures being taken up to face the impending third wave of Coronavirus pandemic in the state as also the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination programme. It also submitted details on the number of black fungus cases and the medical treatment being provided to the affected people.

 

Tags: covid-19 vaccination to old age home inmates, andhra pradesh high court, vaccine without id card for old age home inmates, inmates of old age homes n krishna chittoor districts, covid third wave andhra pradesh, black fungus cases andhra pradesh
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


