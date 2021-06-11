Nation Current Affairs 11 Jun 2021 Congress leaders hol ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Congress leaders hold protest against fuel price hike

PTI
Published Jun 11, 2021, 12:54 pm IST
Updated Jun 11, 2021, 12:54 pm IST
Petrol prices have crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan and Ladakh
All India Congress Committee (AICC) and Delhi Congress protest against frequent hikes in the prices of petrol and diesel, and demand roll back of the prices at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium Petrol Pump in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Congress leaders and party workers on Friday held symbolic protests at petrol pumps in several parts of the city, demanding a complete rollback of fuel price hike.

Party leaders K C Venugopal and Shakti Singh Gohil reached the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium petrol pump on a horse cart.

 

Venugopal said that under the UPA government, the tax on petrol and diesel stood at Rs 9.20. Now, it is Rs 32.

"The government should stop imposing excise duty on petrol and diesel. It should come under the purview of Goods and Services Tax. We demand a complete rollback of fuel price hike," Venugopal, who is the Congress general secretary, said.

Ajay Maken led a protest against rising fuel prices at petrol pumps in Rajinder Nagar and Janpath.

Party leaders said protests are being held at petrol pumps across the county by local units in compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

 

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked again on Friday by 31 paise per litre and 28 paise per litre, respectively.

A litre of petrol in Delhi costs Rs 95.85, whereas diesel costs Rs 86.75 per litre.

Petrol prices have crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan and Ladakh.

Sri Ganganagar district in Rajasthan has the costliest fuel in the country with petrol priced at Rs 106.94 a litre and diesel at Rs 99.80.

