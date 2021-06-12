Nation Current Affairs 11 Jun 2021 CJI gets rousing wel ...
CJI gets rousing welcome as son of soil makes Telugus proud

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 12, 2021, 12:55 am IST
Updated Jun 12, 2021, 12:55 am IST
This is Justice Ramana's maiden visit to Telangana state after becoming the Chief Justice of India on April 24
Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao accorded a grand welcome to Justice Ramana who received a ceremonial salute from the police at Raj Bhavan.
HYDERABAD: Chief Justice of India Justice N.V. Ramana was given a rousing reception at Raj Bhavan on Friday. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao accorded a grand welcome to Justice Ramana who received a ceremonial salute from the police at Raj Bhavan.
This is Justice Ramana's maiden visit to Telangana state after becoming the Chief Justice of India on April 24. He was accompanied by his wife Sivamala. He will stay at the Raj Bhavan for three days.

Telangana High Court Chief Justice Hima Kohli, ministers K.T. Rama Rao, A. Indrakaran Reddy, Mohd Mahmood Ali, Sabitha Indira Reddy, Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Talasani Srinivas Yadav,  MLAs, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Director General of Police M. Mahendar Reddy and several other dignitaries and officials accorded a grand welcome to Justice Ramana on his arrival at the Hyderabad International Airport in Shamshabad earlier.

 

Justice Ramana proceeded straight to the Bhavan where the Governor, HC Chief Justice, Chief Minister, ministers and other dignitaries extended a warm welcome by presenting bouquets.

Justice Ramana landed in Hyderabad from Tirupati where he stayed on Thursday night. The pride among Telugu people was palpable as the son of the soil reached the pinnacle of the judiciary. There were huge hoardings along the major junctions and stretches in the city set up by the state government, welcoming Justice Ramana.

Justice Ramana recently cleared a proposal of increasing the judges’ strength in the Telangana High Court by 70 per cent to 42 from the existing 24. The move was seen as an acceleration of justice delivery in the state. Some banners were put up on Metro rail pillars thanking him for the move. Speaking on the occasion, Chandrashekar Rao thanked Justice Ramana for giving approval to increase the bench strength of the High Court of Telangana.

 

He said the combined High Court of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana had a strength of 61 judges on the date of bifurcation on June 2, 2014. The TS High Court came into effect on January 1, 2019, with an allotted strength of 24 judges and an increase in bench strength would help expedite resolution of pending cases, he said.

Earlier on Friday morning, Justice Ramana offered prayers at the ancient hill shrine of Lord Venkateshwara at Tirumala.

...
