IIT Madras top institution in India, 37 from South India; check NIRF rankings here

IIT Madras and IISc Bangalore are the top two institutions in the South of India in the HRD Ministry's National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) announced on Thursday.

According to the Ministry of Human Resources Development, the NIRF framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country.

The parameters broadly cover Teaching, Learning and Resources, Research and Professional Practices, “Graduation Outcomes, Outreach and Inclusivity, and Perception.

The annual rankings are usually announced in April but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At least 37 institutions from South of India find a place in the top 100. Here is the list:

Indian Institute of Technology Madras - Chennai (1)

Indian Institute of Science - Bengaluru (2)

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham - Coimbatore (13)

Manipal Acadeitmy of Higher Education - Manipal (14)

University of Hyderabad - Hyderabad (15)

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad - Hyderabad (17)

Anna University - Chennai (20)

Bharathiar University - Coimbatore (21)

National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli - Trichy (24)

Vellore Institute of Technology - Vellore (28)

National Institute of Technology Karnataka - Surathkal (33)

Andhra University - Vishakapatnam (36)

University of Madras - Chennai (41)

Kerala University - Thiruvananthapuram (42)

National Institute of Technology Warangal - Warangal (46)

Mysore University - Mysuru (47)

Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy - Thanjavur (48)

Mahatma Gandhi University - Kottayam (49)

Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education And Research - Chennai (51)

Osmania University - Hyderabad (53)

JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research - Mysuru (54)

S. R. M. Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai (58)

Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai ( 61)

Alagappa University - Karaikudi (64)

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences - Chennai (66)

Sri Venkateswara University - Tirupati (68)

Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University - Vaddeswaram (70)

Calicut University - Malappuram (76)

Bharathidasan University - Trichy (77)

Indian Institute of Science Education & Research Thiruvananthapuram (Thiruvananthapuram) (80)

Pondicherry University - Puducherry (81)

Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering - Kancheepuram (83)

Madurai Kamaraj University - Madurai (84)

PSG College of Technology - Coimbatore (85)

Bharath Institute of Higher Education & Research - Chennai (87)

Cochin University of Science and Technology - Kochi (89)

Bangalore University - Bengaluru (100)