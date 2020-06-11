79th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

287,166

8,852

Recovered

140,979

5,129

Deaths

8,107

241

Maharashtra94041445163438 Tamil Nadu3684119333326 Delhi3281012245984 Gujarat21554147431347 Uttar Pradesh116106971321 Rajasthan116008569259 Madhya Pradesh98496729420 West Bengal93283779432 Karnataka6041286269 Bihar5698293434 Andhra Pradesh5247286978 Haryana5209180745 Jammu and Kashmir4346150648 Telangana41111817156 Odisha3140213311 Assam305110985 Punjab2719216755 Kerala216290518 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura8661921 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3262855 Manipur304640 Puducherry132550 Nagaland127100 Mizoram8810 Arunachal Pradesh5720 Meghalaya43131 Sikkim1330
Nation Current Affairs 11 Jun 2020 IIT Madras top insti ...
Nation, Current Affairs

IIT Madras top institution in India, 37 from South India; check NIRF rankings here

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC WEB DESK
Published Jun 11, 2020, 3:51 pm IST
Updated Jun 11, 2020, 3:53 pm IST
NIRF framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country.
Representational image
 Representational image

IIT Madras and IISc Bangalore are the top two institutions in the South of India in the HRD Ministry's National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) announced on Thursday.

According to the Ministry of Human Resources Development, the NIRF framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country.

 

The parameters broadly cover Teaching, Learning and Resources, Research and Professional Practices, “Graduation Outcomes, Outreach and Inclusivity, and Perception.

The annual rankings are usually announced in April but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At least 37 institutions from South of India find a place in the top 100. Here is the list: 

Indian Institute of Technology Madras - Chennai (1)

Indian Institute of Science - Bengaluru (2)

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham - Coimbatore (13)

Manipal Acadeitmy of Higher Education - Manipal (14)

University of Hyderabad - Hyderabad (15)

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad - Hyderabad  (17)

Anna University - Chennai (20)

Bharathiar University - Coimbatore (21)

National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli - Trichy (24)

Vellore Institute of Technology - Vellore (28)

National Institute of Technology Karnataka - Surathkal (33)

Andhra University - Vishakapatnam (36)

University of Madras - Chennai (41)

Kerala University - Thiruvananthapuram (42)

National Institute of Technology Warangal - Warangal (46)

Mysore University - Mysuru (47)

Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy - Thanjavur (48)

Mahatma Gandhi University - Kottayam (49)

Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education And Research - Chennai (51)

Osmania University - Hyderabad (53)

JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research - Mysuru (54)

S. R. M. Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai (58)

Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai ( 61)

Alagappa University - Karaikudi (64)

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences - Chennai (66)

Sri Venkateswara University - Tirupati (68)

Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University - Vaddeswaram (70)

Calicut University - Malappuram (76)

Bharathidasan University - Trichy (77)

Indian Institute of Science Education & Research Thiruvananthapuram (Thiruvananthapuram) (80)

Pondicherry University - Puducherry (81)

Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering - Kancheepuram (83)

Madurai Kamaraj University - Madurai (84)

PSG College of Technology - Coimbatore (85)

Bharath Institute of Higher Education & Research - Chennai (87)

Cochin University of Science and Technology - Kochi (89)

Bangalore University - Bengaluru (100)

...
Tags: national institutional ranking framework (nirf), nirf, university rankings


