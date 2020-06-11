COVID-19 spreading at an alarming rate in Telangana: Central team warns GHMC, state

Officials of the Hyderabad district administration and the Greater Hyderabad municipal corporation (GHMC) have been put on notice on Wednesday by a three-member team from the Central government deputed to Telangana to help the state government gain some traction over efforts to control the spread of Coronavirus and the increasing number of Covid-19 cases.

Sanjay Jaju, joint secretary in the ministry of defence, who is heading the high-level central team, during a meeting with the district administration and GHMC officials, said the current rate of spread of Coronavirus in Telangana, if left unchecked, would result in a severe and serious crisis in the city and GHMC limits in the next 50 days or so.

With the lockdown practically non-existent, the situation will become extremely serious by July 31 if cases keep rising at the present rate, Sanjay Jaju said at the meeting, according to a GHMC news release.

Jaju, along with his team members Vikas Gowde and Dr Ravinder, met with GHMC commissioner, D.S. Lokesh Kumar, Hyderabad district collector, Dr Shwetha Mohanty, GHMC additional commissioner, B. Santosh, Covid-19 control room’s officer on special duty, D. Anuradha, and other officials and discussed Covid-19 control measures.

The release said that community involvement in control of the disease was among the topics discussed at the meeting between the officials and the central team.

The central team also sought GHMC circle and ward wise details of Covid-19 cases and talked about how private hospitals and labs in New Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai were conducting Covid-19 tests with them, discovering nearly 70 of cases in those cities.