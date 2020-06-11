79th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

287,166

8,852

Recovered

140,979

5,129

Deaths

8,107

241

Maharashtra94041445163438 Tamil Nadu3684119333326 Delhi3281012245984 Gujarat21554147431347 Uttar Pradesh116106971321 Rajasthan116008569259 Madhya Pradesh98496729420 West Bengal93283779432 Karnataka6041286269 Bihar5698293434 Andhra Pradesh5247286978 Haryana5209180745 Jammu and Kashmir4346150648 Telangana41111817156 Odisha3140213311 Assam305110985 Punjab2719216755 Kerala216290518 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura8661921 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3262855 Manipur304640 Puducherry132550 Nagaland127100 Mizoram8810 Arunachal Pradesh5720 Meghalaya43131 Sikkim1330
Nation Current Affairs 11 Jun 2020 Gandhi doctors rejec ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Gandhi doctors reject Etala's call to end strike

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published Jun 11, 2020, 11:38 am IST
Updated Jun 11, 2020, 1:04 pm IST
Gandhi hospital doctors demand that Covid patients be distributed
PG doctors stage a protest against alleged misbehavior and manhandling of doctors treating COVID-19 patients during the nationwide lockdown, near Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. PTI photo
 PG doctors stage a protest against alleged misbehavior and manhandling of doctors treating COVID-19 patients during the nationwide lockdown, near Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. PTI photo

Hyderabad: The Covid-19 crisis in Telangana has taken an unexpected and serious turn with as many as 300 doctors and 150 house surgeons at Gandhi Hospital, the nodal centre and the primary Covid-19 care facility in Telangana, striking work following Tuesday’s attack on some of their colleagues by relatives of a deceased patient.

The doctors, who sat on a dharna all day long on Wednesday on the main road outside Gandhi Hospital, refused to call off their strike, demanding strict action against the attackers, and an immediate change in the government policy of pooling all Covid-19 patients at the hospital. The patients at Gandhi Hospital are now at risk as there are only 350 senior doctors and heads of department who have to provide care to them.

 

Efforts to mediate by Health Minister Etala Rajendar late on Wednesday evening, and his call to the doctors to return to work, failed, raising prospects of patient services being affected in the hospital with 450 doctors declaring that they have no intention of giving up on the strike. Mr Rajendar had called on the doctors to meet him in his office earlier, but the doctors refused to do so, forcing him to visit the hospital and hold talks with them.

In an hour-long meeting with junior doctors in the auditorium of Gandhi Hospital, the health minister listened to all the problems and demands and promised to take the issues discussed to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

The unified response from the doctors was: “You take us to KCR, we will explain the situation in Gandhi Hospital to him.”

The striking doctors were very unhappy that despite explaining in detail their problems of being overworked, overburdened and also not having sufficient staff to share the work load, the health minister was unable to take a call.

Dr Lohith Reddy, president of Telangana Junior Doctors Association at Gandhi Hospital explained: “We have worked from March onwards with full dedication and supported all the steps of the government. We cannot continue anymore and there is a need to decentralise the treatment of Covid-19 patients.”

“The state government is not being given the right picture of what is actually happening at Gandhi Hospital. We need our representative to be there to tell the government our problems,” he said, referring to the demand of seeking direct talks with the Chief Minister.

Angry doctors spent the night protesting and they also marched in the morning outside Gandhi Hospital on the main road and sat on dharna to let the people of the state know their problems. “We were forced to do this as the administration is not conveying our problems to the state government,” said a junior doctor.

...
Tags: gandhi hospital, gandhi hospital chaos, pg doctors coronavirus, junior doctors
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


