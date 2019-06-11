Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 11 Jun 2019 UP CM behaving fooli ...
Nation, Current Affairs

UP CM behaving foolishly, needs to release arrested journalists: Rahul

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 11, 2019, 11:15 am IST
Updated Jun 11, 2019, 11:45 am IST
His comments back need for protecting media freedom and come after protests against arrest of journalists including Kanojia.
He tweeted: 'If every journalist who files a false report or peddles fake, vicious RSS/BJP sponsored propaganda about me is put in jail, most newspapers/ news channels would face a severe staff shortage.' (Photo: File)
 He tweeted: 'If every journalist who files a false report or peddles fake, vicious RSS/BJP sponsored propaganda about me is put in jail, most newspapers/ news channels would face a severe staff shortage.' (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday criticised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the arrest of journalists for haring a post on him.

He tweeted: “If every journalist who files a false report or peddles fake, vicious RSS/BJP sponsored propaganda about me is put in jail, most newspapers/ news channels would face a severe staff shortage. The UP CM is behaving foolishly & needs to release the arrested journalists.”

 

Rahul’s comments back the need for protecting media freedom and come after protests against the arrest of journalists including Prashant Kanojia.

Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered immediate release of Prashant Kanojia, on a plea filed by his wife.

Prashant Kanojia, a freelance journalist, was arrested by Uttar Pradesh police in Delhi on Saturday for a tweet that had “objectionable comment” on Adityanath.

Kanojia was arrested after a complaint was filed alleging that he tried to “malign” the Chief Minister’s image. He had shared a video on Twitter and Facebook of a woman speaking to reporters outside Adityanath’s office, claiming that she had sent him a marriage proposal.

Apart from Kanojia, Ishika Singh, who heads private news channel Nation Live and Anuj Shukla, its editor was arrested, in Noida on Saturday. On June 6, during a debate on the channel, the woman, whose video Kanojia shared, had allegedly made defamatory remarks against the state CM.

 

...
Tags: rahul gandhi, yogi adityanath
Location: India, Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Photo: Representative image

Centre approves construction of buds under Kaleswaram project

Kanojia was arrested after a complaint was filed alleging that he tried to 'malign' the Chief Minister’s image. (Photo: Facebook)

Opinions vary, this isn't murder: SC orders immediate release of UP scribe

The wind speeds will also increase over the next three days. (Photo: PTI)

Cyclone Vayu to turn into severe storm today

BJP's Howrah rural president Anupam Mullick claimed that Doloi was a party supporter and was killed by Trinamool Congress workers for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'. (Representational Image)

BJP claims its party worker killed in Howrah for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

God does exist: 'Extinct' turtles come back to life in this Indian temple

The Good Earth conservation group has teamed up with the temple authorities in a turtle breeding programme.(Photo: AFP)
 

World’s most costly painting on Saudi prince’s yacht: Report

On Monday, London-based art dealer Kenny Schachter, writing for the website Artnews, offered answers: the painting now resides on the gargantuan yacht owned by powerful Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (Photo: AFP)
 

Emotional day for Sanjay Dutt and Mahesh Bhatt on sets of ‘Sadak 2’

Sanjay Dutt and Mahesh Bhatt on 'Sadak 2' sets.
 

Telangana cop sings to spread awareness on crime

Telangana cop A Nagamallu (Photo: ANI)
 

Nepal's vest festival or Bhoto Jatra marks end of longest chariot festival

'Rato Machhindranath' chariot festival concluded in Nepal's Lalitpur district on Sunday. (Photo: ANI)
 

Meet Jessica Cox: The world’s first pilot without arms

To become the first pilot, she realised that she wouldn't be able to use all the traditional controls. (Photo: www.JessicaCox.com)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Opinions vary, this isn't murder: SC orders immediate release of UP scribe

Kanojia was arrested after a complaint was filed alleging that he tried to 'malign' the Chief Minister’s image. (Photo: Facebook)

Cyclone Vayu to turn into severe storm today

The wind speeds will also increase over the next three days. (Photo: PTI)

BJP claims its party worker killed in Howrah for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'

BJP's Howrah rural president Anupam Mullick claimed that Doloi was a party supporter and was killed by Trinamool Congress workers for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'. (Representational Image)

No respite from heat as Delhi to sizzles at 46 degree Celsius

Delhi and its nearby areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad continue to experience heat wave on Tuesday, with India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting the maximum temperature at 46 degree Celsius. (Representational Image)

2 terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Shopian district

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Awneera area of Shopian in early hours after receiving information about presence of terrorists there, a police spokesman said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham