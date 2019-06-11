Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 11 Jun 2019 Stale food served on ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Stale food served on board Vande Bharat Express, IRCTC to penalise 5-star hotel

PTI
Published Jun 11, 2019, 5:11 pm IST
Updated Jun 11, 2019, 5:11 pm IST
They have noticed that they are carrying the food in a non-AC vehicle which could have caused the problem.
The complaint was received on June 9. (Photo: File)
 The complaint was received on June 9. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A five-star hotel in Kanpur is under the scanner for serving stale food to passengers, one of whom was Fatehpur Lok Sabha lawmaker and Union Minister of State for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, on board the Railways' fastest train Vande Bharat Express, senior IRCTC officials said Tuesday.

Acting on the complaint of a Colonel in the Indian Army, the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) which provides food on board the train is likely to penalise the hotel which supplies food for the train.

 

The complaint was received on June 9, they said.

"We have received the complaint from the passenger and we will take action. Prima facie it looks like the five-star hotel in Kanpur supplied rice which was not fresh to the passengers. The Group General Manager, North, IRCTC is now at the hotel inspecting their food preparing and packaging chain.

"They have noticed that they are carrying the food in a non-AC vehicle which could have caused the problem. Because of the extreme heat things got aggravated. But this cannot be allowed and we will take corrective measures," Rajesh Kumar, Group General Manager, Tourism, IRCTC told PTI.

The temperature soared to a high of 48 degrees on Sunday as northern India faced extreme heat wave.

...
Tags: irctc, indian army, vande bharat express
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Finance Minister prsided over numerous meetings ahead of budget session. (Photo: ANI)

Finance Minister engages with all stakeholders ahead of budget

The prisons department last week shared information with the state Home department about the status of the Arthur Road prison and facilities that can be provided there, in case Nirav Modi is to be lodged in the barrack. (Photo: File)

Mumbai's Arthur Road jail ready for Nirav Modi: Report

Singh said the Kerala Express train had no technical problems, but the tourists were not in air-conditioned coaches. (Photo: Representational)

'Unbearable' heat kills 4 passengers of Kerala express in UP's Jhansi

This is the first case against an individual under the Anti-Hijacking Act, 2016 (amended) in the country. (Photo: Representational purpose)

Hijack hoax lands caller in jail for lifetime, heavily fined



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Take home pizza for free by just following this rule; find out here

To get free pizza, a group of at least four people have to eat pizza at the restaurant. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Watch: 'Dobby the elf' captured on security camera, video goes viral

This 'elf' video has garnered nearly 10 million views on Facebook alone. (Photo: Facebook screengrab | @vivian.gomez.35977)
 

ICC CWC'19: Anushka hails Virat Kohli's on-field act, calls him as 'benevolent man'

Virat’s gesture melted the hearts of his fans, including his wife Anushka. Following Kohli’s gestures, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Actor shared the good news on her Instagram story. (Photo: Twitter)
 

IndiGo announces special summer sale, fares start as low as Rs 999

IndiGo has around 50 per cent share of the domestic passenger market, according to data of Indian aviation regulator DGCA.
 

Kylie Jenner and Stassie's twinning bikini picture will make your jaw drop

Kylie Jenner with Stassie. (Photo: Instagram)
 

‘May my age also be yours’: Rabri Devi wishes Lalu Yadav on his 72nd birthday

After being convicted in the multi-crore fodder scam cases, Yadav was sent to the Birsa Munda Central Jail on December 23, 2017. (Photo: Rabri Devi Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

ICC CWC'19: Spoof on Abhinadan Varthaman aired as promotinal video by Pakistani TV

He was captured by the Pakistani Army on February 27 after his MiG-21 Bison jet was shot down in a dogfight with Pakistani jets during aerial combat. (Photo: Screengrab)

News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

Wreckage of missing IAF AN-32 aircraft found in Arunachal

AN-32 with 13 people onboard last contacted ground sources from Arunachal Pradesh on Jun 3. (Photo: AFP)

Indian agencies trying to pin fictitious charges on me: Zakir Naik

A total amount of Rs 193.06 crore has been identified as ‘proceeds of crime’. The directorate has also attached properties of Naik worth Rs 50.46 crore. (Photo: Facebook)

India's GDP growth overestimated by 2.5pc, says Modi govt's ex-chief economic adviser

‘India changed its data sources and methodology for estimating real gross domestic product (GDP) for the period since 2011-12. This paper shows that this change has led to a significant overestimation of growth,’ former chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian said in his paper. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham