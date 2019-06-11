Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 11 Jun 2019 Priyanka Gandhi & ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Priyanka Gandhi & Jyotiraditya Scindia set to take stock of UP debacle

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 11, 2019, 1:06 am IST
Updated Jun 11, 2019, 1:06 am IST
In her upcoming visit to UP, she will also be meeting party representatives from her brother’s constituency Amethi.
Priyanka Gandhi
 Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi: With Congress president Rahul Gandhi out of action, his sister and party general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi, will start looking into organisational affairs. On Wednesday Ms Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia will meet top Congress leaders to discuss party’s rout in the Lok Sabha polls particularly in eastern Uttar Pradesh. On Tuesday, Ms Gandhi will be on a “thanksgiving” visit to Rae Bareli. She will also take part in review meetings on Wednesday to discuss the reasons behind the party’s poor performance in the general elections in the state. Rae Bareilly is the only Lok Sabha seat that the Congress could win in the state in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election. According to sources, district presidents from the eastern region of the state and other senior leaders will be attending marathon meetings which will go till late in the presence of secretary in-charges of eastern UP.

On June 4, a meeting was held at Ms Gandhi’s residence in New Delhi, which was attended by the president of the Uttar Pradesh Congress committee, Raj Babbar, and other general secretaries, including Mr Scindia, to rebuild the party at the block level.

 

In her upcoming visit to UP, she will also be meeting party representatives from her brother’s constituency Amethi.

Mr Gandhi lost the election from the family bastion by almost 55,000 votes to BJP leader Smriti Irani. Mr Scindia will be meeting party candidates who lost the elections from constituencies adjoining Delhi.

After that, he will be travelling to Lucknow to assess the situation for the party in the state.

Just before the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress had divided Uttar Pradesh into two divisions: west and east. While Ms Gandhi looks after the east, Mr Scindia looks after the west.

Meanwhile, Mr Gandhi is continuing to stay out of party activities though senior Congress leaders have yet again urged him to take charge of the grand old party. In the coming days, senior leaders will meet Mr Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi. They want Mr Gandhi to continue as party chief as presently there is no option in front of the party. Insiders claim that certain measures may be suggested by senior leaders like forming a collective decision-making procedure by reviving the Parliamentary Board mechanism and appointment of working presidents to assist the Congress president.

...
Tags: aicc chief rahul gandhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Villagers protest the move of constructing houses by slum clearance board on elephant migratory path near Coimbatore (Photo: DC)

TNSCB on the mat for lapping up jumbo path

Demolition drive continues in Coimbatore on Monday.

Demolition drive at Jeeva Nagar in Kovai resumes

People pay their last respect to the mortal remains of the noted actor, filmmaker and playwright Girish Karnad before his last rites, in Bengaluru on Monday (Photo: AP)

Girish Karnad: A wordsmith who championed the idea of India

Though around 4,500 residents live in Gopalnagar Society in Hafeezpet, the colony does not have door-to door collection of garbage. As a result, piles of garbage are a common sight in the colony, which is fast becoming a preferred destination due to its proximity to the IT zone.

Gopalnagar Society, a picture of neglect



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Telangana cop sings to spread awareness on crime

Telangana cop A Nagamallu (Photo: ANI)
 

Nepal's vest festival or Bhoto Jatra marks end of longest chariot festival

'Rato Machhindranath' chariot festival concluded in Nepal's Lalitpur district on Sunday. (Photo: ANI)
 

Meet Jessica Cox: The world’s first pilot without arms

To become the first pilot, she realised that she wouldn't be able to use all the traditional controls. (Photo: www.JessicaCox.com)
 

CRPF talks peace; promotes art and talent in Kashmir

Artists performing at Kaavish organise by CRPF in Srinagar. (Photo: ANI)
 

Oak tree symbolising Trump-Macron friendship dead

The French president offered the young oak to Trump on the occasion of a state visit to Washington in 2018, and the two shovelled dirt around it under the watchful eyes of their wives -- and cameras from around the world.(Photo: AP)
 

Chinese man completes second world flight trip in 68 days

Earlier, Zhang made history on August 7, 2016, when he performed his first flight around the world in a propeller-driven aircraft. He landed safely on September 24 after completing the trip in 49 days. (Photo: illinoisalumni.org)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

K Chandrasekhar Rao, Jagan Mohan Reddy to attend Niti Aayog meet with rural agenda

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Must maintain brand image of Hyderabad: Kishan Reddy

Badminton champion P.V. Sindhu meets Union minister of state for home G. Kishan Reddy in the city on Monday. Her father P.V. Ramana looks on. Mr Reddy is in the city for the first time after taking oath as minister of state for home. He was welcomed with a rally and went around Amberpet on Monday. (Photo: DC)

Mallu Bhatti ends his fast after Rahul Gandhi appeal

Congress leaders give lime juice to CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka to break his fast on Monday. (Photo: INN)

Hyderabad: Congress moves High Court on defections

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President N. Uttam Kumar Reddy

12 top I-T officers dismissed for graft

It also includes an IRS officer in the post of Commissioner (Appeal) in Noida, who was accused of sexual harassment to two lady IRS officers of Commissioner rank.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham