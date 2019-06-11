Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation, Current Affairs

Kamal Nath takes oath, enters Assembly as MLA

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Jun 11, 2019, 1:16 am IST
Updated Jun 11, 2019, 1:16 am IST
Kamal Nath
 Kamal Nath

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath, who won the byelections to the Chhindwara Assembly seat recently, on Monday, took oath as a member of the state Assembly.

Mr Nath, who had represented Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency in MP for eight times earlier, had made debut in state politics by taking oath as chief minister of MP on December 17, 2018, after the Congress returned to power in the state in the last year’s Assembly elections.

 

The CM had vacated the Chhindwara LS seat for his son Nakul in the parliamentary elections and fought successfully the Chhindwara Assembly bypoll held simultaneously with the LS elections to enter the state Assembly.

He was administered the oath by the speaker of the MP Assembly N.P. Prajapati.

Former chief minister Digvijay Singh and BJP legislature party leader Gopal Bhargav were present on the occasion. Later, Mr Nath described his recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi as “positive”.

He said the PM was keen to give priority to projects and programm-es that would ensure the speedy development of Madhya Pradesh.

“I am going to meet the PM in 4-5 days again to discuss the issue,” he said.

The chief minister said his government would give priority to the development of agriculture and generation of employment for youths in the state.

He indicated that measures were in the pipeline to ensure remunerative prices of agriculture products and increase the income of farmers in the state.

