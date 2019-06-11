Girish Karnad, noted playwright, intellectual, dead

Bengaluru: He never shied from speaking his mind whether it was calling Rabindranath Tagore a “mediocre playwright”, criticising Nobel laureate, V.S. Naipaul, praising Mysuru king of old, Tipu Sultan, or making controversial comments on Naxalism. It was as much this side of his personality as his legendary plays that made Girish Karnad such an outstanding figure, who strode the worlds of theatre and movies for over five decades with equal ease, earning accolades even as an actor.

The loss of the Jnanapith awardee, who passed away at his home in the city on Monday morning at 81, is therefore mourned by people across generations and literary tastes.

Survived by his wife, Dr Saraswati Karnad and his two children, the Rhodes scholar had suffered from a prolonged illness related to his lungs that required him to wear a mobile oxygen concentrator during the last few years.

He was seen wearing the life support equipment even in the Salman Khan starrer, Tiger Zinda Hai, where he played the role of a fictitious RAW chief, Shenoy. His last rites were conducted as he had wished, without the trappings of a state funeral or religious ceremonies. His mortal remains were taken to the Kallahalli crematorium in Byappanahalli where the last rites were performed in the presence of family members, the who’s who of the film industry, theatre, politics and literary scholars.

“He was suffering from a illness for some time and passed away in the morning due to it. He had made it clear there was to be no state funeral or religious ceremonies after his passing. Although we did receive a call from the state government’s office offering to hold a state funeral, we decided on a simple affair without any form of ostentation or rituals as he would have wished,” said his son, Raghu Karnad.

However, determined to honour the seven-time Jnanapith awardee, the state government declared Monday a holiday and announced a three-day state mourning as a mark of respect for him.

While the intellectual may have passed away, his contribution to the world of literature will remain as his plays were both critically acclaimed and popular.