Congress slams UP govt over ‘anti-dalit’ atrocities

Published Jun 11, 2019, 1:14 am IST
According to the Uttar Pradesh police, the Kushinagar incident took place in a village in the Ahirouli Bazar police station area on June 7.
Randeep Singh Surjewala
 Randeep Singh Surjewala

New Delhi: The Congress Monday hit out at the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh government over “rising” incidents of atrocities on women and Dalits in the state. Tagging a PTI report on the alleged rape of a 12-year-old Dalit girl by six men in Kushinagar, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted, “In BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, the law and order situation is ineffective.”

“Day by day, atrocities are increasing on women and Dalits. Ajay Singh Bisht Sarkar is sitting with its eyes closed. BJP’s anti-Dalit mentality is responsible for this,” he said.

 

Taking on the UP police, former Lok Sabha MP from Kushinagar, RPN Singh tweeted, “Absolutely tragic and heinous crime in Kushinagar and then the mother asking for justice was sent back from the police station. Rat-her than the state and police keeping busy arr-esting journalists, shou-ld focus on deteriorating law and order and crime against women (sic).”

Meanwhile Chief of Mahila Congress Ms. Sushmita Dev visited Tappal in Aligarh where a young girl was murdered a few days back. She met the family members of the victim.

After the meeting with the family she tweeted, “ visited the family in Tappal. They want justice at any cost. The life at the village is at a standstill. Police everywhere. There is an uncomfortable silence there. Also very clearly there was a delay in registering the FIR.” The Congress has been alleging the deteriorating law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh

According to the Uttar Pradesh police, the Kushinagar incident took place in a village in the Ahirouli Bazar police station area on June 7. “A case against six persons has been registered under various sections of IPC, including section 376 (rape), POCSO Act and SC/ST Act,” Superintendent of Police R N Mishra said on Sunday.

Tags: randeep singh surjewala, uttar pradesh government


