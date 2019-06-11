Centre to soon name separate Guvs for Telangana, AP

Hyderabad: The Centre is contemplating appointing separate governors for the Telugu states, according to sources. Union home minister Amit Shah held discussions with AP and TS Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan in Delhi on Monday.

Mr Narasimhan had been invited by Mr Shah and briefed him about the political situation in the Telugu states. Mr Shah and Mr Narasimhan met for about two hours and the topic of appointment of separate governors to the Telugu states came up for discussion, sources said.

After the meeting, Mr Narasimhan said that it was a courtesy visit and that he briefed Mr Shah on the situation in the Telugu states. He said the two states are friendly and have cordial relations.

He said the issues pending with the states related to assurances given at the time of bifurcation will be resolved soon. The issue of buildings allotted to Andhra Pradesh in Hyderabad had been redressed, and others would follow.

He said the issue of division of AP Bhavan located at Delhi came up for discussion, and this too would be resolved. He did not clarify about appointing separate governors.

Sources said each Telugu state would have its own Governor. It was not known whether the Centre would continue with Mr Narasimhan for one of the the two states.