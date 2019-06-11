Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 11 Jun 2019 Andhra Pradesh to ex ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh to experience heat wave for 3 days: AWARE

PTI
Published Jun 11, 2019, 8:51 pm IST
Updated Jun 11, 2019, 8:51 pm IST
West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, SPS Nellore, Chittoor, Kadapa and Vizianagaram districts could bear the brunt of the heat wave.
Moisture has transposed from high pressure to low pressure area because of Vayu cyclone in the Arabian Sea. (Photo: File/Representational Image)
 Moisture has transposed from high pressure to low pressure area because of Vayu cyclone in the Arabian Sea. (Photo: File/Representational Image)

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh would witness extreme heat wave conditions for the next three days due to the delayed arrival of the southwest monsoon, coupled with cyclone 'Vayu' in the Arabian Sea, a weather forecasting centre said Tuesday.

Temperature in the next three days (June 12 to 14) might touch 43-45 degree Celsius in several districts of central and south coastal Andhra, the Andhra Pradesh Weather Forecasting and Early Warning Research Centre (AWARE) said. West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, SPS Nellore, Chittoor, Kadapa and Vizianagaram districts could bear the brunt of the heat wave.

 

Moisture has transposed from high pressure to low pressure area because of Vayu cyclone in the Arabian Sea. Due to this, central and south coastal districts in the state would experience high temperature in the next three days, AWARE said in a press release.

Even on Tuesday, many parts of the state recorded highest temperatures of upto 43.6 degrees Celsius mostly in the coastal districts of SPS Nellore, Prakasam, Guntur, Krishna and West Godavari, according to the state Real-Time Governance Centre. Temperature of over 40-42.9 degrees Celsius was recorded in more than 359 locations in the state.

...
Tags: extreme heat, southwest monsoon
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

BJP MP Varun Gandhi (Photo: file)

Votes of minority community members are a 'blessing': Varun Gandhi

The accused Dinesh Mali was arrested from Udaipur on June 7. An ATM card through which he withdrew the cheated amount has also been recovered. (Photo: Representational)

Man duped Ex-Chief Justice of India of Rs 1 Lakh, gets arrested in Udaipur

On a complaint from a ruling JD(S) office-bearer, the two, said to be party supporters, were arrested Saturday under IPC sections 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), police said. (Photo: ANI)

Two men arrested in Karnataka for 'abusive' video against Deve Gowda family

It is worth mentioning that the JD(U) has not joined the BJP led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre, but has decided to stay as a part of the alliance. (Photo: ANI)

Rajiv Ranjan Singh is JD(U) parliamentary party leader in Lok Sabha



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Take home pizza for free by just following this rule; find out here

To get free pizza, a group of at least four people have to eat pizza at the restaurant. (Photo: File)
 

Watch: 'Dobby the elf' captured on security camera, video goes viral

This 'elf' video has garnered nearly 10 million views on Facebook alone. (Photo: Facebook screengrab | @vivian.gomez.35977)
 

ICC CWC'19: Anushka hails Virat Kohli's on-field act, calls him as 'benevolent man'

Virat’s gesture melted the hearts of his fans, including his wife Anushka. Following Kohli’s gestures, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Actor shared the good news on her Instagram story. (Photo: Twitter)
 

IndiGo announces special summer sale, fares start as low as Rs 999

IndiGo has around 50 per cent share of the domestic passenger market, according to data of Indian aviation regulator DGCA.
 

Kylie Jenner and Stassie's twinning bikini picture will make your jaw drop

Kylie Jenner with Stassie. (Photo: Instagram)
 

‘May my age also be yours’: Rabri Devi wishes Lalu Yadav on his 72nd birthday

After being convicted in the multi-crore fodder scam cases, Yadav was sent to the Birsa Munda Central Jail on December 23, 2017. (Photo: Rabri Devi Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Man duped Ex-Chief Justice of India of Rs 1 Lakh, gets arrested in Udaipur

The accused Dinesh Mali was arrested from Udaipur on June 7. An ATM card through which he withdrew the cheated amount has also been recovered. (Photo: Representational)

Ramdev's International Yoga Day programme at banks of Ganga cancelled

Ramdev was to perform yogic kriyas at the event along with thousands of enthusiasts, including Bollywood celebrities, to mark the occasion which would have been the first of its kind to be held on the banks of the Ganga. (Photo: File)

High security cell kept ready in Mumbai prison for Nirav Modi

The prisons department last week shared information with the state Home department about the status of the Arthur Road prison and facilities that can be provided there, in case Modi is to be lodged in the barrack. (Photo: File)

Mumbai's Arthur Road jail ready for Nirav Modi: Report

The prisons department last week shared information with the state Home department about the status of the Arthur Road prison and facilities that can be provided there, in case Nirav Modi is to be lodged in the barrack. (Photo: File)

'Unbearable' heat kills 4 passengers of Kerala express in UP's Jhansi

Singh said the Kerala Express train had no technical problems, but the tourists were not in air-conditioned coaches. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham