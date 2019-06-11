Andhra Pradesh to experience heat wave for 3 days: AWARE

Moisture has transposed from high pressure to low pressure area because of Vayu cyclone in the Arabian Sea. (Photo: File/Representational Image)

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh would witness extreme heat wave conditions for the next three days due to the delayed arrival of the southwest monsoon, coupled with cyclone 'Vayu' in the Arabian Sea, a weather forecasting centre said Tuesday.

Temperature in the next three days (June 12 to 14) might touch 43-45 degree Celsius in several districts of central and south coastal Andhra, the Andhra Pradesh Weather Forecasting and Early Warning Research Centre (AWARE) said. West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, SPS Nellore, Chittoor, Kadapa and Vizianagaram districts could bear the brunt of the heat wave.

Moisture has transposed from high pressure to low pressure area because of Vayu cyclone in the Arabian Sea. Due to this, central and south coastal districts in the state would experience high temperature in the next three days, AWARE said in a press release.

Even on Tuesday, many parts of the state recorded highest temperatures of upto 43.6 degrees Celsius mostly in the coastal districts of SPS Nellore, Prakasam, Guntur, Krishna and West Godavari, according to the state Real-Time Governance Centre. Temperature of over 40-42.9 degrees Celsius was recorded in more than 359 locations in the state.