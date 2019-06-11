2-yr-old Punjab boy dies after being pulled out of borewell after 110 hours

He was pulled out of the borewell on early Tuesday morning after a rescue operation of over 110 hours. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: A two-year-old child, who had fallen into a 150-foot-deep borewell in Punjab’s Sangrur, has been declared dead on Tuesday.

He was pulled out of the borewell on early Tuesday morning after a rescue operation of over 110 hours.

Fatehvir Singh was rushed to PGI Chandigarh where doctors declared him dead.

The child was rescued around 5:30 am by National Disaster Response Force personnel. “Fatehvir has been pulled out of the borewell and he is being taken to hospital in an ambulance,” Sagrur Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori said.

The toddler was stuck in the seven-inch wide borewell at a depth of 125 feet. The only child of his parents who had turned two on Monday, he fell into the borewell in a field when he was playing in Bhagwanpura village around 4 pm on Thursday.

The borewell was covered with a cloth and the boy accidentally stepped on it. His mother tried to rescue him, but failed, officials said.