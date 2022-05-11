Nation Current Affairs 11 May 2022 Stop works at Rushik ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Stop works at Rushikonda hills till further orders: NGT

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | V.KAMALAKARA RAO
Published May 11, 2022, 1:35 pm IST
Updated May 11, 2022, 1:35 pm IST
AP Coastal Management Authority is conducting inquiry on the construction activities and the report would be submitted within a month
National Green Tribunal. (PTI)
Visakhapatnam: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday ordered the authorities concerned not to carry out any works at the Rushikonda hills in Visakhapatnam.

The NGT bench further mentioned that a nodal agency AP Coastal Management Authority is conducting inquiry on the construction activities and the report would be submitted to the bench within a month.

 

Until further orders, no works should be carried out on the hill, the Tribunal clarified.

Based on a petition filed by MP Raghuramakrishna Raju, stating that the construction works on the Hill violate environmental norms, the NGT took the case for hearing on May 6 and pronounced the order on Wednesday, official source stated.

...
Tags: national green tribunal (ngt), rushikonda hills
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


