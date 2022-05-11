Stop works at Rushikonda hills till further orders: NGT

Visakhapatnam: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday ordered the authorities concerned not to carry out any works at the Rushikonda hills in Visakhapatnam.

The NGT bench further mentioned that a nodal agency AP Coastal Management Authority is conducting inquiry on the construction activities and the report would be submitted to the bench within a month.

Until further orders, no works should be carried out on the hill, the Tribunal clarified.

Based on a petition filed by MP Raghuramakrishna Raju, stating that the construction works on the Hill violate environmental norms, the NGT took the case for hearing on May 6 and pronounced the order on Wednesday, official source stated.