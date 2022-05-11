Nation Current Affairs 11 May 2022 Karnataka govt bans ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka govt bans use of loudspeakers from 10 pm to 6 am

ANI
Published May 11, 2022, 11:40 am IST
Updated May 11, 2022, 11:40 am IST
A loudspeaker or a public address system shall not be used except after obtaining written permission from the designated authorities
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai (ANI)
 Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai (ANI)

Bengaluru: Karnataka government on Tuesday banned the use of loudspeakers between 10 pm and 6 am amid a raging debate over loudspeakers.

Karnataka government said that a loudspeaker or a public address system shall not be used except after obtaining written permission from the designated authorities.

 

"A loudspeaker or a public address system shall not be used at night (between 10.00 pm to 6.00 am) except in closed premises for communication within e.g., auditoria, conference rooms, community halls and banquet halls," the circular said.

The circular cited the Supreme Court order which has said that the noise level at the boundary of the public place, where a loudspeaker or public address system or any other noise source is being used shall not exceed 10 dB(A) above the ambient noise standards for the area or 75 dB(A) whichever is lower.

 

"The State Government hereby reiterates that the Government order...under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules 2000 are to be strictly followed and enforced for Regulation of Noise Pollution from loudspeakers/public address system and sound-producing instruments," it read.

The loudspeakers row started when the MNS chief on April 12 gave an ultimatum to the Maharashtra government to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3, failing which, he warned, MNS workers will play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers.

A case was filed against Raj Thackeray on Tuesday when he appealed to people to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers in the areas where loudspeakers are used for 'Azaan'.

 

...
Tags: karnataka chief minister basavaraj bommai, karnataka loudspeaker row
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Supreme Court (PTI Photo)

SP-rank officer may be asked to monitor registration of sedition cases: Centre to SC

Workers ride their bicycles to return home as dark clouds hover in the skies owing to Cyclone Asani, in Birbhum, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Cyclone Asani weakens as it approaches Andhra coast

The minister said the new building to be built at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore with his personal funds, would have 14 classrooms in two floors and would be completed in nine months. — Twitter

KTR to build school in memory of grandma in native Konapur

Both were residents of Jheera. They were involved in house burglaries and chain-snatching in Narsingi, Tappachabutra and other areas. — Representational image/By arrangement

Youth stabbed to death by accomplice over sharing of stolen items



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hindus as minorities: SC tells Centre to decide in 3 months

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

Demolition drive comes to a halt in Shaheen Bagh

: Security personnel attempt to stop locals staging a protest in front of a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) bulldozer at Shaheen Bagh area, during an anti-encroachment drive, in New Delhi, Monday, May 9, 2022. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

Cyclone Asani weakens as it approaches Andhra coast

Workers ride their bicycles to return home as dark clouds hover in the skies owing to Cyclone Asani, in Birbhum, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Low pressure in Bay, likely to turn into cyclone: IMD

It is yet to make an official forecast about the landfall area in case of the system’s intensification into a cyclonic storm. It’s named as Cyclone Asani. — Representational image/DC

As PM begins Europe trip, India seeks 'cessation' of Ukraine war

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->