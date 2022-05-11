Nation Current Affairs 11 May 2022 Complete Polavaram c ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Complete Polavaram cofferdam by July 31, CM tells officials

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 11, 2022, 1:04 am IST
Updated May 11, 2022, 1:04 am IST
Investigation on damage to the diaphragm wall was completed and there would be clarity on the designs by the month-end, informed officials
Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter)
 Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has advised officials to complete the Polavaram cofferdam works by July 31 and start efforts to get the Rs 2,559.37 crore in related funds as reimbursement from the Centre.

The CM held a review meeting on the irrigation projects and its progress on Tuesday. He asked the officials to complete the projects as per schedule and give top priority irrigation projects.

 

“Every work of Polavaram project is done after getting approval from the Polavaram Project Authority. The state government has been spending a lot of money with a vision to complete the project soon. Officials must ensure reimbursement of the bills,” Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

The officials informed the CM that they had set a deadline to complete the lower cofferdam works by July 31. The works will carry on uninterrupted irrespective of floods and rains, they said. They said an investigation on damage to the diaphragm wall was completed and there would be clarity on the designs by the month-end.

 

The officials briefed Jagan Mohan Reddy on the works of Sangam Barrage and said it would be completed on time. The works of Owk tunnel will be completed by August.

The works related to 4.33 km of Tunnel -1 of Veligonda project were completed during the previous government’s time. This was done at the rate of 2.14 metres per day on average while the current government has completed 2.8 km at 4.12 metres per day, they said.

They said that as regards Tunnel-2 of Veligonda project, the work progress was of 1.31 metres per day during the previous government while it was 2.46 metres per day during the current government.

 

They said water will be released from Tunnel 1 in September and works of Tunnel-2 will be completed by June 2023. The Chief Minister asked them to, in the meantime, complete rehabilitation works relating to the project.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said the state government has been spending Rs 226.71 crore for R&R works of Vamsadhara Project as was promised earlier. He has given nod for filling water in Hiramandalam reservoir from the Gotta barrage, he said.

The CM asked the officials to prepare an action plan in this regard and focus on construction of the Neredi barrage. They must also take complete the Gajapatinagar branch canal and Tarakarama Thirtha Sagar projects at the earliest.

 

As for the Rayalaseema irrigation projects, Jagan Mohan Reddy said there is scarcity for both drinking water and irrigation purposes in western Kurnool region. He directed the officials to expedite the works and complete the projects in the region so as to also check migration of people from there.

To ensure supply of drinking and irrigation water in Chittoor, Kuppam and Palamaneru constituencies, officials must expedite the works of Kuppam branch canal.

The CM asked officials to review the progress of other projects including the Bhairavanitippa project, Madakasira bypass canal, GNSS Phase-2 (till Koduru), GNSS-HNS lift irrigation scheme, Uttarandhra lift irrigation scheme, Rayalaseema lift irrigation scheme, the Yerraballi lift irrigation scheme, the Rajolibanda diversion scheme, the Vedavati Project and the Mantralayam lift schemes and complete them on priority basis.

 

Tags: chief minister jagan mohan reddy, reimbursement, polavaram project
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


