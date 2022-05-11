Nation Current Affairs 11 May 2022 Asani’s remnan ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Asani’s remnant crosses AP, 72 flights suspended, one death

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | V. KAMALAKARA RAO
Published May 11, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Updated May 11, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Departments of Agriculture, Energy and Horticulture asked to start enumerating the losses due to the storm
A few flights have been allowed to operate from late evening on Wednesday when the cyclone Asani weakened into a depression before crossing the Andhra coast between Machilipatnam and Narsapur coasts along the Bay of Bengal. (DC Image)
 A few flights have been allowed to operate from late evening on Wednesday when the cyclone Asani weakened into a depression before crossing the Andhra coast between Machilipatnam and Narsapur coasts along the Bay of Bengal. (DC Image)

Visakhapatnam: The deep depression, the remnant of cyclone Asani, crossed Andhra Pradesh between Machilipatnam and Narsapur coasts on Wednesday night. It triggered heavy rainfall in most areas it reached out to.

This caused the suspension of 72 flight services at two airports – Vizag and Vijayawada.

 

YSRC party MPTC, Tumpala Kasubabu from Anakapalli district, died as a coconut tree fell on him while he was riding his bike, due to the heavy winds under the influence of the storm.

“The cyclone’s remnant moved with a speed of 6kmph while crossing the AP coast with a wind speed of maximum 75kmph during 7pm on Wednesday. It later took a direction towards the sea to further weaken by Thursday morning,” said AP Disaster Management Authority director Ambedkar.

He said helpline numbers 1070 and 18004250101 will be available for the public round-the-clock.

 

As many as 72 flights including at Vizag and 15 at Vijayawada of different service providers for destinations like Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Kolkata and New Delhi were suspended.

A few flights have been allowed to operate from late evening on Wednesday when the cyclone weakened into a depression before crossing the Andhra coast between Machilipatnam and Narsapur coasts along the Bay of Bengal.

According to the airport officials, all Indigo flights (22 arrivals and 22 departures) were suspended, as also eight Air Asia, four Air India and one SpiceJet at Vizag airport.

 

“Scoot Airlines decided to operate their international flight T580/TR581 Singapore-Vizag-Singapore as it is running late at night,” Vizag airport director Srinivasa Rao said.

On the other hand, operation of 15 flights to various destinations was suspended, of which 14 flights belonged to Indigo while one was from Air India.

However, four flights were allowed to operate -- one to Delhi and another to Hyderabad, while one unscheduled aircraft arrived and one international aircraft from Muscat also landed at the airport.

Vijayawada airport director Rama Rao said, “We will do a review based on the latest weather report at night and decide whether to allow the operation of flights from the airport on Thursday. However, we are planning to operate all flights including 18 arrivals and 18 departures from the airport assuming that the weather condition will be good on Thursday.”

 

The departments of Agriculture, Energy and Horticulture were asked to start enumerating the losses due to the storm. During a review with officials at the Nellore Collectorate, agriculture minister Kakani Govardhan advised the officials to coordinate with all line departments and take steps to prevent loss of life and property.

...
Tags: cyclone asani
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC)

Bandi tells people to throw out KCR govt

Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the event for the launch of the book ‘Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery’, in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Modi takes decisions for good of all Indians: Shah

Though the adoption of smart lighting first happened in metros, Joshi said he is showing interest in smart lighting picking up in some tier-1 cities also. (Representational Image/ DC)

Smart lighting to make Hyderabad bright

It took two years for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to complete the construction of Panjagutta Foot Over Bridge. (Twitter/@GadwalvijayaTRS)

Foot overbridge at Panjagutta opens



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC stays proceedings in sedition cases, asks Centre, states to not file fresh FIRs

Supreme Court (PTI Photo)

Cyclone Asani weakens as it approaches Andhra coast

Workers ride their bicycles to return home as dark clouds hover in the skies owing to Cyclone Asani, in Birbhum, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (PTI Photo)

12 passengers injured as SpiceJet's Mumbai-Durgapur flight faces severe turbulence

SpiceJet Boeing B737 aircraft operating flight SG-945 from Mumbai to Durgapur encountered severe turbulence during descent. (Representational image: PTI)

Heatwave may subside over Delhi, Northwest India from today

A man shields his face from the heat with a cloth while riding a bicycle, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 1, 2022. (PTI)

Khalistan flags hung at entrance of Himachal Pradesh Assembly gate

We have removed the Khalistani flags from Vidhan Sabha gate. we are investing and going to register a case, SP Kangra Khushal Sharma said. (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->