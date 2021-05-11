Nation Current Affairs 11 May 2021 Telangana plays musi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana plays musical chairs with Covid beds

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published May 11, 2021, 12:51 am IST
Updated May 11, 2021, 12:51 am IST
It can be found that even the hospital wise updates, in many cases, are hours old and are of no practical use to anyone
The health department appears to be completely befuddled by its own numbers, and completely at a loss at coming to a conclusion as to just how many beds have been set aside for Covid-19 patients. (Photo: AFP)
 The health department appears to be completely befuddled by its own numbers, and completely at a loss at coming to a conclusion as to just how many beds have been set aside for Covid-19 patients. (Photo: AFP)

Hyderabad: The state health department is playing musical chairs. Or so it appears if one goes by the ‘Covid-19 hospital bed availability status report’, its supposedly ‘live’ and updated website.

This website can be accessed by clicking on https://health.telangana.gov.in/ and then the link on ‘Bed Availability Status’.

 

While the available bed strength numbers under various categories such as oxygen beds, ventilator/CPAP beds, or regular beds, is expected to be changed as these numbers could indeed by dynamic, the health department appears to be completely befuddled by its own numbers, and completely at a loss at coming to a conclusion as to just how many beds have been set aside for Covid-19 patients.

Deccan Chronicle kept a track from noon till 6 pm on Monday on the bed availability status report and found that as the hour of the day changed, so did the total Covid-19 beds.  Also changing during the day were the total number of beds in the different categories.

 

It may be recalled that the health department had said a few days ago that it was moving to an online system where people in search for beds in hospitals, both private and government, for Covid-19 patients can check their availability.

The department had also ordered that every hospital must have a display board at its entrance with information on bed strength and availability.

Though the numbers of available beds in different categories changes often on the website, in many cases, once a person expands either the private or government hospital link, it can be found that even the hospital wise updates, in many cases, are hours old and are of no practical use to anyone.

 

For instance, at 7 pm on Monday, the bed status at Gandhi Hospital was that 8.38 a.m., while in the case of King Koti hospital it was 7.47 a.m., for Chest Hospital it was 4.31 p.m., for NIMS it was 2.59 p.m., while for Osmania, it 6.35 p.m.

Infograph

The number game

Hospital beds or random numbers?

Time*   Beds      ICU/CPAP/          Oxygen                Regular

                                Ventilator           

 

12.05 pm              53,770   11,271                   20,723   21,776

1.05 pm                47,660   10,592                   18,444   18,624

2.05 pm                 53,685 11,281                   20,626   21,778

 

3.05 pm                 51,716 11,069                   20,049   20,598

3.30 pm                 53,695 11,282                   20,636   21,777

4.05 pm                 53,726 11,281                   20,639   21,806

 

5.05 pm                 53,715 11,284                   20,654   21,777

6.05 pm                 53,723 11,288                   20,657   21,778

*On Monday, May 10

...
Tags: covid beds in hyderabad, covid beds in telangana, covid cases in telangana, covid deaths in telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

WestGodavari collector Karthikeya Mishra said 42 hospitals have been given permission for Covid-19 treatment out of which 16 private hospitals are no empanelment and three have temporary Aarogyasri empanelment. — Representational image

Private hospitals to face music if Arogyasri patients are ignored

The situation, however, went out of hands with nearly 10 patients losing their lives and leaving 10 more patients in critical condition. — AFP

Deaths due to lack of oxygen spark tension at Ruia

In a major decision on Monday, the Chief Minister directed the police not to allow Covid patients from the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh to enter into the state as the city hospitals were clogged with ‘outsiders’. — PTI

Covid 19: Stricter norms on anvil in TS

In Sri Venkateswara Zoo Park, there are nearly 1,098 animals and birds and the authorities have arranged football-sized wooden balls and wooden ladders, ropes and swings so that they can play in the enriched environment. — Reprsentational image /DC

Animals get enriched environs in zoos



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC steps in, sets up 12-member National Task Force to manage O2, pandemic

Supreme Court of India. (PTI)

Modi reviews oxygen crisis as cases touch new high; 2.17 lakh

India decided to import 50,000 metric tonnes of medical oxygen to reduce the shortage of supplies. — PTI

Two members of Indian delegation in London test +ve for Corona ahead of G-7 summit

Another worry is that Jaishankar had met both US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and British Home Secretary Priti Patel in-person in London in the past two days. — By arrangement

Covid+ test report not mandatory for admission to health facility: Health Ministry

India on Saturday recorded over four lakh fresh cases and 4,187 deaths in the last 24 hours. — DC Image

Kerala announces complete lockdown from May 8

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham