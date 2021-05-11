Nation Current Affairs 11 May 2021 Telangana closes bor ...
Telangana closes border with Maharashtra due to Covid

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published May 11, 2021, 7:44 am IST
Updated May 11, 2021, 10:31 am IST
Covid-19 cases increased abnormally in Telangana state, especially the districts of Kamareddy and Nizamabad which border Maharashtra
Private laboratories owners are collecting Rs 1,100 to Rs 1400 per RT-PCR test and the result is available in three to four days. The delay is causing worry among the disease suspects.— PTI
NIZAMABAD: The Telangana state government on Monday finally closed the border with Maharashtra, which has been severely affected by the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Sangareddy-Nanded-Akola (SNA) National Highway was closed at Salabathpur in Madnoor mandal of Kamareddy district. Police and revenue officials set up barricades on the highway and prevented vehicle movement.

 

Covid-19 cases have surged in the neighbouring Nanded district of Maharashtra for the last two months. Covid-19 cases increased abnormally in Telangana state, especially the districts of Kamareddy and Nizamabad which border Maharashtra. However, movement between the two states continued unhindered.

On the other hand, an abnormal delay in Covid-19 tests results is worrying the people. Covid-19 tests in Government hospitals and primary health centres decreased since last week of April. Covid-19 suspects forced to approach private laboratories for the less-reliable Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) and the gold standard RT-PCR test.

 

Private laboratories owners are collecting Rs 1,100 to Rs 1400 per RT-PCR test and the result is available in three to four days. The delay is causing worry among the disease suspects. In the latest Covid-19 protocol, the government suggested people to take medication for Covid-19 if they experience symptoms and not wait for the test results.

There are a lot of doubts among people over medication.

A few people sought test results to start the medication and others followed the government advice.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Kiran Kumar lab technician said that there is a huge rush for Covid-19 tests and reports were delayed. “It is better to adopt the HD Rapid test to get immediate results,” he said. The RT-PCR test is required for a few patients.

 

Meanwhile, of the 2,650 Covid-19 tests conducted on Monday, 1,847 (70 per cent) were conducted in 47 centres and five mobile testing centres. In these, 236 persons tested positive for Covid-19. In addition, 59 RT-PCR tests were conducted at Government General Hospital in Nizamabad.

