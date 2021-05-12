Nation Current Affairs 11 May 2021 31 centres across AP ...
Nation, Current Affairs

31 centres across AP to care for kids if both parents hospitalised due to COVID-19

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 12, 2021, 12:51 am IST
Updated May 12, 2021, 1:06 am IST
After the parents recover and are discharged from hospitals or care centres, the children are handed over to them
A child reacts as a health worker takes her nasal swab sample at a COVID-19 testing center in Hyderabad, India. (AP)
 A child reacts as a health worker takes her nasal swab sample at a COVID-19 testing center in Hyderabad, India. (AP)

KAKINADA: The women and child welfare department has identified 31 centres in the state for looking after the children whose parents are in quarantine centres.

As the Covid-19 virus is fast spreading, many people are having to go to Covid Care Centres or hospitals, leaving behind their children. In these Covid times, few relatives or neighbours are coming forward to look after them for a period of two weeks or more. Coming to know of the children’s plight, the state government is setting up child care centres for the children of Covid-stricken patients. The centre, if necessary, will also provide any treatment.

 

After the parents recover and are discharged from hospitals or care centres, the children are handed over to them. Should both parents succumb to the deadly virus, the government would take a call on entrusting their care to anyone or keep them under the shelter of child care centres.

Women and child welfare department project director G.V. Satyavani said that since the Covid-19 second wave started, they took an initiative for taking care of the children and she appealed to people to make use of the facility to keep their children there if they need to move to care centres or get admitted in hospitals. They can await of the centre’s services by calling up toll-free numbers ‘181’ or ‘1098.’ Separate children homes for boys and girls were being provided, added the official.

 

Despite assertions by the officials, some centres are not able to admit such children. The organiser of Mission of Grace for Girls at Prakashnagar in Rajamahendravaram, Anand, said that their institute was not able to provide shelter to the children as some of their staff had became sick and there was no support facility to them.  When contacted, Satyavani said that alternative arrangements would be made in the place of the institute.

S. Siva Ramakrishna, the superintendent of Bethestha Children's Home (Boys and Girls) in Rustumbada in Narasapuram mandal in West Godavari district, and Ekalavya Children Home director Vighnesh said that their homes have all facilities to provide shelter to the children till their parents recover and come back to take them home.

 

...
Tags: government centres for children of covid-stricken parents, corona second wave, mission of grace for girls at prakashnagar in rajamahendravaram, bethestha children's home (boys and girls) in rustumbada in narasapuram mandal, ekalavya children home
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

The CM also instructed District Collectors to take up more responsibilities and to set up oxygen war rooms in their districts along with SOS service. — Twitter

AP district officials told to step up focus on Covid care

Rao is reportedly in touch with ministers, former ministers as also MLAs from the backward communities in order to ensure that they do not gang up with Rajendar. — Twitter

Etala effect ... Jogu Ramanna is moving close to KCR

During this second wave of the virus spread alone, more than 120 teachers have lost their lives. (Representational Photo: AP)

Telangana Civic polls claim lives of five teachers

The decision comes after the Telangana government decided to cancel SSC exams scheduled to be held from May 17 and postpone exams for students of class 12 in the state. — PTI

All SSC students in Telangana declared as pass



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

No shortage of Oxygen in Telangana, says Etela Rajendar

Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajendar (Image source: Facebook)

India reports 3,92,488 new COVID-19 cases, 3,689 deaths

A Covid-19 coronavirus patient lies in an ambulance while waiting to get an admission in a hospital in New Delhi. (AFP)

Telangana closes border with Maharashtra due to Covid

Private laboratories owners are collecting Rs 1,100 to Rs 1400 per RT-PCR test and the result is available in three to four days. The delay is causing worry among the disease suspects.— PTI

COVID-19: Over 3.32 lakh fresh cases in India in single day, record 2,263 fatalities

A relative of a Covid-19 victim (2L) pays his respect before a cremation at Nigambodh Ghat Crematorium on the banks of the Yamuna river in New Delhi in the early hour of April 22, 2021. (AFP)

Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao tests positive for COVID-19

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (CMO Telangana/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham