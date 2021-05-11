Private hospitals to face music if Arogyasri patients are ignored

WestGodavari collector Karthikeya Mishra said 42 hospitals have been given permission for Covid-19 treatment out of which 16 private hospitals are no empanelment and three have temporary Aarogyasri empanelment. — Representational image

KAKINADA: West Godavari district administration has initiated urgent steps to streamline the functioning of private hospitals, particularly with regard to treatment given to Arogyasri card holders.

District collector Karthikeya Mishra said that private hospitals should provide treatment without collecting any charges. Those found guilty would be subject to stringent punishment, he cautioned.

He was interacting with district officials through a video conference at Eluru on Monday. He was told that some hospitals have not allotted ICU beds to Arogyasri patients. He said this would be taken as a serious offence.

He instructed Eluru and Jangareddygudem RDOs to ensure that private hospitals will earmark 50 per cent of ICU and oxygen beds to Arogyasri patients. If any negligence is found on this count, criminal cases would be booked against them, he warned.

He said that 42 hospitals have been given permission for Covid-19 treatment out of which 16 private hospitals are no empanelment and three have temporary Aarogyasri empanelment. He said that the remaining 13 hospitals should also be given temporary empanelment.

Mishra said that there was a need to increase vaccination centers and tahsildars should supervise it.