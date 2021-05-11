Need of the hour is increase in Covid tests, say experts

With lesser tests and the negligence of the people in wearing masks and not maintaining a physical distance, the scenario would only worsen. — PTI

ADILABAD: The need of the hour is an increase in the number of Covid tests even as official records hint at a reduction in Covid spread in the old Adilabad district in the last few days.

It is learnt that the state government has decided to conduct fewer Covid tests. Earlier, the medical and health department used to conduct nearly 2,500 tests a day but the number has come down even after a house-to-house survey in the district hinted at a larger spread.

The number of NTPCR tests has come down drastically as compared to tests with the rapid kits. Medical experts say an increase in the number of tests would help control the pandemic spread.

Asymptomatic Covid cases are spreading the virus faster among the people. With lesser tests and the negligence of the people in wearing masks and not maintaining a physical distance, the scenario would only worsen.

Medical experts say more of the tests will give a clear picture of the level of spread of the pandemic in various areas. However, officials are not revealing the exact figures of the infected on the daily chart. “Officials are not projecting the actual picture so as to save their skin and impress the government that they were doing a good job in terms of preventive steps,” the experts said.

There is a need for increasing the Covid tests in small towns to get a clear picture, they said, adding that it is suspected that there is a shortage of Covid vaccine stocks.