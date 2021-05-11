Koti hospital denies reports of oxygen scarcity

Hyderabad: The Medical Superintendent of King Koti District Hospital refuted reports appeared in some sections of the media that several deaths took place in the hospital due to lack of oxygen. In a release issued here on Monday, he said the King Koti Hospital had adequate stock of oxygen supplies, and 13 KL liquid oxygen tank of oxygen storage which can supply for two days.

King Koti Hospital is a designated Covid-19 facility and critical cases are referred to here. “The three patients who died in the hospital were in critical condition and were on assisted ventilation. The prognosis was explained to the patients’ attendants at the time of admission,” he said.

The Medical Superintendent said the reports attributing the deaths to the lack of oxygen were not true. It would tarnish the image of the hospital which was serving Covid-19 cases for the past 14 months, he said and added that the hospital had been serving thousands of patients and that there was no need to panic.

However, there was no explanation as to why many attendants rushed to get oxygen cylinders for their patients in the hospital on Sunday, and continued to do so on Monday.