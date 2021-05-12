Don’t stop ambulances at borders: Telangana HC

The court directed the Telangana state police not to prevent ambulances carrying Covid patients from neighbouring states into Telangana. (DC Photo/File)

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court reprimanded the state government and the police for stopping ambulances ferrying patients across the inter-state borders. A Division Bench of the High Court headed by Chief Justice Hima Kohli observed that it was utter violations of fundamental rights of citizens ensured by Indian Constitution.

Justice Hima Kohli asked the Director General of Police who had given him the authority to stop ambulances while allowing the general public.

When it was submitted that there was no circular or advisory issued by the government and it was only oral instructions to prevent havoc at hospitals, Chief Justice wondered if the Telangana State government ran on oral instructions, instead of GOs and advisories.

On Tuesday, the Division Bench held an emergency hearing on Covid cases, related to the issue of stopping of ambulances at inter-state borders and utter violations Covid protocols at Ramzan shopping and congregations in the old city area. These two issues were taken suo moto by the court, following reports published in various newspapers.

In the afternoon, the AG submitted that RMPs practicing in other States like Karnataka and Chhattisgarh were recommending patients to private hospitals in Telangana, and with the influx of patients, the people of Telangana were not getting beds in Hyderabad hospitals.

The court directed the Telangana state police not to prevent ambulances carrying Covid patients from neighbouring states into Telangana, unless the government issued any advisory.