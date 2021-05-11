11 deaths due to oxygen shortage spark tension at Tirupati's Ruia Hospital

The situation, however, went out of hands with nearly 10 patients losing their lives and leaving 10 more patients in critical condition. — AFP

Nellore: Tension prevailed at SVR Ruia Hospital in Tirupati following the death of 11 Covid-19 patients in the ICU allegedly because of the drop in the oxygen pressure while filling the life-saving gas in the storage tankers late on Monday evening.

Speaking to media persons late on Monday night at the hospital, Chittoor district collector M. Harinarayana said that 11 persons died in the incident while adding that situation returned to normal.

According to sources, there are 135 ventilators-equipped beds of which 55 had been occupied by patients, and some others were on high-flow oxygen.

The patients became critical as their condition deteriorated due to breathlessness after a sudden drop in the oxygen supply, much to the shock of their attendants.

According to an eyewitness’ account, paramedical staff attempted to save the lives by performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on some patients.

The situation, however, went out of hands with nearly 10 patients losing their lives and leaving 10 more patients in critical condition, according to unconfirmed reports.

Although the hospital officials denied the number of deaths and said they were assessing the situation, a top police official confirmed 10 deaths.

Sources said the ward was under the grip of panic as the anguished attendants started damaging several items in the ward. Irate relatives of patients present in the hospital premises rushed into the ward and damaged some furniture after coming to know about the incident.

Fearing attack, the hospital staff, including doctors ran away from the scene. More people started reaching the hospital as some television channels flashed the news. An official in the hospital attributed the incident to the late arrival of oxygen from Chennai and said the oxygen supply was restored and the situation was well under control.

Taking serious note of the incident, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy gave orders to the officials to take immediate steps to protect the patients. He also sought a report on the incident.

Meanwhile, TDP Tirupati president G. Narasimha Yadav demanded that the officials present the facts before the people and said the state government had to take responsibility for the incident.