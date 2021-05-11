Nation Current Affairs 11 May 2021 Covid 19: Stricter n ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Covid 19: Stricter norms on anvil in TS

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 11, 2021, 1:06 am IST
Updated May 11, 2021, 10:28 am IST
Chief Minister to hold a review meet today; people’s movement to be restricted, commercial activities to continue
In a major decision on Monday, the Chief Minister directed the police not to allow Covid patients from the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh to enter into the state as the city hospitals were clogged with ‘outsiders’. — PTI
 In a major decision on Monday, the Chief Minister directed the police not to allow Covid patients from the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh to enter into the state as the city hospitals were clogged with ‘outsiders’. — PTI

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is likely to impose more restrictions on the movement of people while continuing to allow the economic activity as part of the revised containment strategy for Covid-19, the second wave of which turned more fatal, claiming hundreds of lives in the state.

The Chief Minister will hold a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday to ‘discuss the pros and cons of imposing lockdown’ amidst divergent views on the move and the adverse impact it will have on paddy procurement, according to an official press release. There were reports that suggested that cases did not decrease despite a lockdown while some sections were arguing in favour of imposing the shutdown, said the press release.

 

According to sources, the government was considering extending the curfew hours and total shutdown during weekends. While restrictions will be more in Hyderabad and other urban agglomerations, a liberal approach would be adopted in rural areas to ensure smooth transportation of paddy to the procurement centres.

The neighbouring Andhra Pradesh has clamped curfew from 12 noon to 6 am and the state for the first time saw a decline in the number of positive cases. There are different options on curfew timings and a final decision would be taken in the Cabinet meeting, a senior official said adding that there would not be total lockdown in the State as it would derail the economy which had been witnessing revival.

 

Meanwhile, in a major decision on Monday, the Chief Minister directed the police not to allow Covid patients from the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh to enter into the state as the city hospitals were clogged with ‘outsiders’. Ambulances were intercepted on all the inter-state borders and those patients who secured admission in city hospitals alone were allowed leaving many with no option but to go back to their respective places.

Defending the decision to seal borders for Covid patients, senior officials explained that the Centre had been allocating oxygen, vaccines and essential drugs on a pro-rata population basis. While the respective states are getting these supplies, people from those states have been consuming them in city hospitals depriving the local people of the same, said a health official.

 

Rao’s decision to explore the possibilities of imposing lockdown two days after dismissing it as an ineffective measure also comes in the wake of the Telangana High Court taking up hearing on Covid containment measures by the state government on Tuesday. The Opposition parties also stepped up their campaign for lockdown and Bharatiya Janata Party went a step ahead and accused the Chief Minister of appeasing Muslims by not imposing any restrictions in view of Ramzan.

...
Tags: kcr likely to impose lockdown in telangana, covid lockdown telangana, paddy procurement telangana, ambulances with covid patients not allowed in telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The decision on the lockdown came in the wake of the Telangana High Court's strong comments on Tuesday at the handling of the Covid-19 situation in the state by the Telangana State Government. (Representational Image/AP)

10 day lockdown in Telangana from tomorrow

Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, COVID-19 Technical Lead at the WHO. (Twitter Screenshot)

WHO classifies B1617 COVID variant, first identified in India, as variant of concern

Private laboratories owners are collecting Rs 1,100 to Rs 1400 per RT-PCR test and the result is available in three to four days. The delay is causing worry among the disease suspects.— PTI

Telangana closes border with Maharashtra due to Covid

Any overzealous, though well-meaning judicial intervention may lead to unforeseen and unintended consequences in absence of any expert advice, the Centre told the top court. — AFP

Differential vaccine pricing is right, Centre tells Supreme Court



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana closes border with Maharashtra due to Covid

Private laboratories owners are collecting Rs 1,100 to Rs 1400 per RT-PCR test and the result is available in three to four days. The delay is causing worry among the disease suspects.— PTI

Differential vaccine pricing is right, Centre tells Supreme Court

Any overzealous, though well-meaning judicial intervention may lead to unforeseen and unintended consequences in absence of any expert advice, the Centre told the top court. — AFP

SC steps in, sets up 12-member National Task Force to manage O2, pandemic

Supreme Court of India. (PTI)

Modi reviews oxygen crisis as cases touch new high; 2.17 lakh

India decided to import 50,000 metric tonnes of medical oxygen to reduce the shortage of supplies. — PTI

Two members of Indian delegation in London test +ve for Corona ahead of G-7 summit

Another worry is that Jaishankar had met both US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and British Home Secretary Priti Patel in-person in London in the past two days. — By arrangement
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham