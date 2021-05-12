Nation Current Affairs 11 May 2021 Andhra Pradesh CM Ja ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan urges PM Modi to direct tech transfer of Covaxin

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 12, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Updated May 12, 2021, 12:07 am IST
Jagan wrote to PM Modi on Tuesday, stating that present manufacturing capacity of Covaxin doesn’t cater to the huge demands of vaccine
Jagan appealed to the PM to direct Bharat Biotech to facilitate technology transfer of Covaxin. (Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM/File)
 Jagan appealed to the PM to direct Bharat Biotech to facilitate technology transfer of Covaxin. (Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM/File)

Vijayawada: Presenting a novel solution to present vaccine shortage crisis in the country, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has sought technology transfer of Corona vaccine Covaxin from its producer Bharat Biotech to other companies to increase production to fully meet demand and speedily, too.

With Telugu Desam chief N Chandrababu Naidu and other leaders targeting the Chief Minister every day, slamming him for the state lagging others in vaccination drive, YSRC leaders had stepped up counter attacks and alleged links between Bharat Biotech and Naidu. They even challenged him to bring vaccines to the state as Bharat Biotech belongs to his relative.

 

A battle is raging between the two parties over the vaccination issue. Now, even Jagan Mohan Reddy seemed to target Bharat Biotech.

He wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, stating that present manufacturing capacity of Covaxin doesn’t cater to the huge demands of vaccine. At this rate, it may take several months to get all vaccinated in the state, he mentioned. He appealed to the PM to direct Bharat Biotech to facilitate technology transfer of Covaxin, and to ask ICMR-NIV to provide a viral train to whoever is interested and capable of manufacturing the vaccine.

 

The Chief Minister informed that, “the average count of cases per day over the last seven days stands at 20,300 and as of today we have 1,86,695 active cases. We have taken all the steps necessary to prevent further infections and provide quality treatment, care and support. While certain temporary measures like curfew, restrictions are taken up, the ultimate solution is in vaccinating every individual as early as possible. One of the measures we have been striving for is to provide vaccine doses to all eligible and vulnerable populations as per national guidelines at the earliest opportunity. We have in the past been able to demonstrate capability of administering over 6 lakh vaccinations per day. However, due to the short supply of vaccine we are not able to vaccinate our population at large.”

 

The CM appealed to the PM thus:  “Under your leadership, COVAXIN, India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccine was developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) - National Institute of Virology (NIV). This is manufactured currently at the Bharat Biotech's BSL-3 (Bio-Safety Level 3) high containment facility. The Expert Committee of Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) gave Emergency use Authorization to COVAXIN in January 2021.

“It has also been announced from your good office to increase the production of COVAXIN. It is learnt that at present the total manufacturing capacity of this vaccine doesn't cater to the country's requirement. It may take several months to get all vaccinated at this pace. Considering that the COVAXIN manufacturing is intended to be ramped up, we would request you to please direct Bharat Biotech to do technology transfer of manufacturing the COVAXIN and ICMR-NIV to provide the viral strain to whoever interested and capable of manufacturing the vaccine.”

 

The CM also requested the PM to explore the possibility of involving all such production firms and enable them with the technology, IPR etc., to deliver the vaccine as quickly and as affordable as possible. “This shall ensure that IPRs/Patents etc., if any, are not a hindrance. Anyone who can manufacture or is interested to manufacture the vaccine should be encouraged to do so in the larger public interest. Entire manufacturing capacity should be mobilized and put to use in these testing times.

“I, therefore, request your consideration and intervention and if implemented will go a long way in encouraging the manufacturers and accelerate the supply of vaccines to be made available to the population at large. I look forward to your favorable orders on this matter,” pleaded thus the CM with the PM.

 

...
Tags: jaganmohan reddy, cm jaganmohan reddy, pm modi, narendra modi, andhra pradesh covid cases, andhra pradesh covid vaccine, covaxin, bharat biotech ltd, andhra pradesh vaccine shortage
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

The CM also instructed District Collectors to take up more responsibilities and to set up oxygen war rooms in their districts along with SOS service. — Twitter

AP district officials told to step up focus on Covid care

Rao is reportedly in touch with ministers, former ministers as also MLAs from the backward communities in order to ensure that they do not gang up with Rajendar. — Twitter

Etala effect ... Jogu Ramanna is moving close to KCR

A child reacts as a health worker takes her nasal swab sample at a COVID-19 testing center in Hyderabad, India. (AP)

31 centres across AP to care for kids if both parents hospitalised due to COVID-19

During this second wave of the virus spread alone, more than 120 teachers have lost their lives. (Representational Photo: AP)

Telangana Civic polls claim lives of five teachers



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

No shortage of Oxygen in Telangana, says Etela Rajendar

Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajendar (Image source: Facebook)

India reports 3,92,488 new COVID-19 cases, 3,689 deaths

A Covid-19 coronavirus patient lies in an ambulance while waiting to get an admission in a hospital in New Delhi. (AFP)

Telangana closes border with Maharashtra due to Covid

Private laboratories owners are collecting Rs 1,100 to Rs 1400 per RT-PCR test and the result is available in three to four days. The delay is causing worry among the disease suspects.— PTI

COVID-19: Over 3.32 lakh fresh cases in India in single day, record 2,263 fatalities

A relative of a Covid-19 victim (2L) pays his respect before a cremation at Nigambodh Ghat Crematorium on the banks of the Yamuna river in New Delhi in the early hour of April 22, 2021. (AFP)

Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao tests positive for COVID-19

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (CMO Telangana/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham