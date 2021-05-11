Nation Current Affairs 11 May 2021 10 day lockdown in T ...
Nation, Current Affairs

10 day lockdown in Telangana from tomorrow

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published May 11, 2021, 3:08 pm IST
Updated May 11, 2021, 3:12 pm IST
Lockdown will be in effect from 10 am to next morning 6 am, permitting only four hour relaxation to the restrictions
The decision on the lockdown came in the wake of the Telangana High Court's strong comments on Tuesday at the handling of the Covid-19 situation in the state by the Telangana State Government. (Representational Image/AP)
Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced a 10-day lockdown in the state beginning 10 a.m. on May 12.

There will be a four hour relaxation to the restrictions from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

 

The decision was taken by the State Cabinet at its meeting this afternoon.

The Cabinet also decided to call for global tenders for purchasing Covid-19 vaccines.

The decision on the lockdown came in the wake of the Telangana High Court's strong comments on Tuesday at the handling of the Covid-19 situation in the state by the Telangana State Government.

 

 

Tags: hyderabad lockdown, telangana lockdown
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


