10 day lockdown in Telangana from tomorrow

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced a 10-day lockdown in the state beginning 10 a.m. on May 12.

There will be a four hour relaxation to the restrictions from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The decision was taken by the State Cabinet at its meeting this afternoon.

The Cabinet also decided to call for global tenders for purchasing Covid-19 vaccines.

The decision on the lockdown came in the wake of the Telangana High Court's strong comments on Tuesday at the handling of the Covid-19 situation in the state by the Telangana State Government.