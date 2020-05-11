48th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

67,700

524

Recovered

21,147

1,050

Deaths

2,215

54

Maharashtra221714199832 Gujarat81952545493 Delhi7233212973 Tamil Nadu7204195947 Rajasthan39402264110 Madhya Pradesh36141676215 Uttar Pradesh3467165374 Andhra Pradesh201899845 West Bengal1939417185 Punjab182316631 Telangana119675130 Jammu and Kashmir8613839 Karnataka85842231 Haryana7193009 Bihar7143546 Kerala5134894 Odisha391683 Chandigarh173243 Jharkhand160783 Tripura15120 Uttarakhand68461 Assam63351 Chhatisgarh59490 Himachal Pradesh58353 Meghalaya13101 Puducherry1180 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Current Affairs 11 May 2020 The accent is on eco ...
Nation, Current Affairs

The accent is on economy as PM interacts with CMs on Covid situation

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC WEB DESK
Published May 11, 2020, 4:19 pm IST
Updated May 11, 2020, 4:24 pm IST
Meeting comes at a crucial juncture: Covid-19 yet to peak but economy already down in the dumps
File photo of PM Narendra Modi in a meeting with the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) earlier this week. (Twitter).
 File photo of PM Narendra Modi in a meeting with the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) earlier this week. (Twitter).

New Delhi: Prime minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired another video consultation with chief ministers with the COVID-19 pandemic tipped to peak no earlier than mid-June and the economy already down at heel.

Going into the meeting, the stress clearly was on easing lockdown restrictions while not allowing the contagion to spread, a herculean task given that large-scale movement of migrant workers from urban to rural India is likely to spread the epidenic to new places.

 

This was the fifth virtual interaction between the prime minister and chief ministers since the outbreak of the deadly virus in the country. 

Among the participating chief ministers, the emphasis is distinctly economic. At an analogous meeting Sunday with cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba, state chief secretaries told him, according to an official statement, that "while protection is required from COVID-19, economic activities also need to be stepped up in a calibrated manner."

Especially the movement of thousands of migrant workers on trains, buses and on foot, is likely to prove a double-edged sword: the contagion spreads where they go, and industry and business will slacken where they leave. While several states have made relaxations to their labour laws to increase factory output, it is not nearly enough.

 Also proving that the accent is now on the economy rather than merely the coronavirus epidemic, the railways has decided to operate 15 air-conditioned special trains from May 12 in a gradual resumption of passenger services.

Modi's discussions with chief ministers of states and union territories on Monday are expected to revolve on steps for reviving the battered economy and scaling up all efforts to bring more 'red' zones with high COVID-19 case load into 'orange' or 'green' zones, as they push for stepping up economic activities in a calibrated manner.

...
Tags: pm narendra modi, video conference cms, economy lockdown, covid india


Latest From Nation

Migrant workers being sent from SN Kalayan Mantap walks to Hyderabad on Nice road after police asked them to leave fron the Kalyan Mantap in Bengaluru on Monday. Photo: Satish.B

Government holds back migrant laborers and left in lurch

AIIMS-Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria. (PTI Photo)

Covid19 is likely to peak in June-July, says AIIMS Delhi Director

MHA issues guidelines for movement of passengers by trains. (PTI Photo)

MHA issues guidelines for train travel, confirmed e-ticket mandatory to enter station

Despite the easing of restrictions from Monday, chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked officials to keep promoting awareness of physical distancing. (DC Photo: Tejo Roy)

Andhra Pradesh has 1000 more corona cases than Telangana. Here's a simple reason why



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Women depend on online pharmacies, googled guides as abortion clinics stay shut in US

Beyond the legal ramifications, how does one find websites where the pills are sold? How do you make sure you get them quickly? What is the pain like? Dozens of women are exchanging advice, tips and notes about their experiences in the abortion forum on the popular social network Reddit.
 

Wanna know what the deal is with Bitcoin? Get your geek on, here's an explainer

In this file photo taken on March 19, 2018 a technician inspects bitcoin mining at Bitfarms in Saint Hyacinthe, Quebec. (Photo | AFP)
 

Girl in Bareilly, boy in Mumbai: Big fat shaadi goes online, clicking and streaming

This combination photo shows bride Keerti Narang posing for a picture at her home in Bareilly before her marriage with groom Sushen Dang who is seen dancing with his family in Mumbai, and a priest who solemnised the marriage sitting in Chhattisgarh. Under lockdown and far apart, Sushen Dang and Keerti Narang went online to say their marriage vows -- and pulled off a spectacular Indian wedding complete with thousands of guests and raucous Bollywood dancing. (Photo | AFP)
 

Thought H-1B workers had it great? Report says Google, Microsoft pay them below par

The report alleged that major US-based technology firms that hire H-1B workers directly had significant shares of their certified H-1B positions assigned as Level 1 or Level 2, the two lowest wage levels in fiscal 2019, both of which are below the local median wage.
 

Aarogya Setu world’s fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads, says Niti Aayog CEO

The Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | AFP)
 

Bengaluru grape farmers go direct to consumers, and movement spreads like wild fire

Consumers are getting their grapes at their doorstep for half the market price.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

MHA issues guidelines for train travel, confirmed e-ticket mandatory to enter station

MHA issues guidelines for movement of passengers by trains. (PTI Photo)

Railway operates 468 Shramik special trains till May 11, over 5 lakh migrants ferried

468 Shramik Special trains run so far, over 5 lakh migrants ferried. (PTI Photo)

Make sure migrants return home in special trains: Centre to states

Migrants to return home in special trains. (PTI Photo)

326 indians return from London test asymptomatic, taken to quarantine centres

All 326 stranded people from London taken to quarantine centres. (PTI Photo)

Maharashtra reports 1,278 new Covid19 cases, 53 deaths

As many as 1,278 people tested coronavirus positive on Sunday in Maharashtra. ()
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham