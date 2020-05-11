47th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

65,084

2,219

Recovered

20,351

1,050

Deaths

2,153

52

Maharashtra202283800779 Gujarat81952545493 Tamil Nadu7204195947 Delhi6923206973 Rajasthan38142176107 Madhya Pradesh36141676215 Uttar Pradesh3373149974 Andhra Pradesh198092545 West Bengal1939417185 Punjab182316631 Telangana119675130 Jammu and Kashmir8613839 Karnataka84842231 Haryana7033009 Bihar6733546 Kerala5134894 Odisha377683 Chandigarh173243 Jharkhand157783 Tripura13520 Uttarakhand68461 Assam62351 Chhatisgarh59490 Himachal Pradesh55353 Meghalaya13101 Puducherry1180 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Current Affairs 11 May 2020 Scuffles at two poin ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Scuffles at two points along India-China LAC settled after local talks

DECCAN CHRONICLE | PAWAN BALI
Published May 11, 2020, 7:19 am IST
Updated May 11, 2020, 7:23 am IST
Punches thrown and stones pelted at LAC in northern Sikkim, eastern Ladakh
The Naku La Pass in northern Sikkim where about 150 Indian and Chinese soldiers were involved in a clash.
 The Naku La Pass in northern Sikkim where about 150 Indian and Chinese soldiers were involved in a clash.

New Delhi: The Line of Actual Control (LAC) has flared up in the past week, with skirmishes reported between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Sikkim and Ladakh, injuring troops on both sides.

In both incidents, aggressive patrol parties of China’s People’s Liberation Army were stopped by Indian troops. The Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in a fistfight on Saturday at Naku La in north Sikkim, which resulted in injuries to several soldiers on both sides. There are also reports of stone-pelting by both sides.

 

“Aggressive behaviour by the two sides resulted in minor injuries to troops. The two sides disengaged after a dialogue and interaction at the local level,” a senior Army officer said. He clarified the issue was resolved mutually as per established protocols.

“Temporary and short duration face-offs between border guarding troops do occur as the boundaries are not resolved,” the officer added.

Sources said that a fistfight and stone-pelting also occurred on the northern bank of Pangong Tso lake in eastern Ladakh on the intervening night of May 5-6. The issue was resolved through a dialogue between the local commanders.

In both incidents 150-200 troops were involved, said sources. After the incident, more troops have been rushed to the Ladakh sector. There were also reports of skirmishes between Indian and Chinese troops on Sunday morning in Ladakh, but the Army denied any such incident had taken place.

The fistfight and stone-pelting between the two armies occurred after a long gap, even though there were many times when soldiers from both sides came face to face last year.

Chinese troops have become aggressive at the LAC as the world is busy tackling the coronavirus pandemic, which originated in China’s Wuhan. Sources said it has to be seen if there is a change in strategy by the Chinese side to increase tensions at the LAC.

In 2017, Indian and Chinese soldiers were locked in a 73-day standoff in Doklam after the Indian side stopped the construction of a road in the disputed area by the Chinese Army.

PM Narendra Modi and China’s president Xi Jinping had held an informal summit in April 2018 in Wuhan to improve ties between the two countries. A number of steps to be followed by both armies, when border patrols are face to face at the LAC, were decided, including that soldiers from either side would not point guns towards the other.

...
Tags: india china, line of actual control, naku la, pangong lake, northern sikkim, eastern ladakh


