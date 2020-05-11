48th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

67,700

524

Recovered

21,147

1,050

Deaths

2,215

54

Maharashtra221714199832 Gujarat81952545493 Delhi7233212973 Tamil Nadu7204195947 Rajasthan39402264110 Madhya Pradesh36141676215 Uttar Pradesh3467165374 Andhra Pradesh201899845 West Bengal1939417185 Punjab182316631 Telangana119675130 Jammu and Kashmir8613839 Karnataka85842231 Haryana7193009 Bihar7143546 Kerala5134894 Odisha391683 Chandigarh173243 Jharkhand160783 Tripura15120 Uttarakhand68461 Assam63351 Chhatisgarh59490 Himachal Pradesh58353 Meghalaya13101 Puducherry1180 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation, Current Affairs

MHA issues guidelines for train travel, confirmed e-ticket mandatory to enter station

ANI
Published May 11, 2020, 3:51 pm IST
Updated May 11, 2020, 3:51 pm IST
All train passengers will be screened and only asymptomatic persons will be allowed to travel
MHA issues guidelines for movement of passengers by trains. (PTI Photo)
 MHA issues guidelines for movement of passengers by trains. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday issued Standard Operating Protocol (SOP)for movement of persons by train. Persons with confirmed e-tickets are allowed to travel by train.

Moreover, all train passengers will be screened and only asymptomatic persons will be allowed to travel.

 

MHA in its order has asked the states and UTs to ensure the strict compliance of SOP, for the movement of persons by train.

MHA has said that in order to facilitate the movement of persons by trains, the following SOP is hereby laid down:

-Movement of trains shall be permitted by the Ministry of Railways (MoR), in a graded manner, in consultation with the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

-Train schedule; protocols for booking, entry and movement of passengers; and coach service specifications shall be widely publicized by MoR.

-Only those passengers with confirmed e-tickets shall be allowed to enter the station.

-The movement of the passenger(s), as well as the driver of the vehicle transporting the passenger(s) to and fro the railway station, shall be allowed on the basis of the confirmed e-ticket.

-MoR shall ensure the following at the train stations:

a. All passengers shall be compulsorily screened and only asymptomatic passengers are allowed to enter/ board the train.

b. All passengers shall be provided with hand sanitizer at entry and exit points at the station and in coaches.

c. All passengers shall be wearing face covers/ masks at entry and during travel.

- During boarding and travel, all passengers will have to observe social distancing.

-Health advisories/ guidelines will be circulated by MoR through Information, Education and Communication (IEC) campaign for their staff and passengers.

-On arrival at their destination, the traveling passengers will have to adhere to such health protocols as are prescribed by the destination State/ UT.

The Ministry of Railways had on Sunday announced to run 15 pairs of passenger trains with AC coaches and limited stops from tomorrow.

These trains meant for 15 destinations across the country  will run from New Delhi railway station. The online booking of tickets will start at 4 pm, today. Ticket booking counters at the railway stations shall remain closed.

