47th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

65,084

2,219

Recovered

20,351

1,050

Deaths

2,153

52

Maharashtra202283800779 Gujarat81952545493 Tamil Nadu7204195947 Delhi6923206973 Rajasthan38142176107 Madhya Pradesh36141676215 Uttar Pradesh3373149974 Andhra Pradesh198092545 West Bengal1939417185 Punjab182316631 Telangana119675130 Jammu and Kashmir8613839 Karnataka84842231 Haryana7033009 Bihar6733546 Kerala5134894 Odisha377683 Chandigarh173243 Jharkhand157783 Tripura13520 Uttarakhand68461 Assam62351 Chhatisgarh59490 Himachal Pradesh55353 Meghalaya13101 Puducherry1180 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Current Affairs 11 May 2020
Nation, Current Affairs

Make sure migrants return home in special trains: Centre to states

PTI
Published May 11, 2020, 1:13 pm IST
Updated May 11, 2020, 1:13 pm IST
The situation of migrant workers walking on roads and railway tracks was noted with great concern
Migrants to return home in special trains. (PTI Photo)
  Migrants to return home in special trains. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Centre has said it has noted with great concern that migrant workers continue to walk on roads and railway tracks to return to their native places and asked states to ensure that they travel home on the special trains being run for them from various parts of the country.

In a letter to chief secretaries of all states and union territories, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla also sought their cooperation in running more Shramik Special trains for the migrant workers.

 

Referring to a meeting held by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Sunday, Bhalla said, in the meeting, the situation of migrant workers walking on roads and railway tracks was noted with great concern.

"Since their movement by buses and 'Shramik' special trains has already been allowed to enable their travel to native places, all State/UT governments should ensure that migrant workers do not resort to walking on road and on railway tracks," he said.

In case they are found in such condition, the home secretary said, they should be appropriately counselled, taken to nearby shelters and provided with food, water etc. till such time they are facilitated to board the Shramik Special trains or buses.

Further, Bhalla said, as requested by the cabinet secretary, all state/UT governments should cooperate with the railways in running more Shramik Special trains so that travel of stranded migrant workers is facilitated at a faster rate.

"I urge upon you all to allow receiving of all Shramik special trains without any hindrance and facilitate faster movement of stranded migrant workers to their native places," he said.

Sixteen migrant workers, who were walking back home to Madhya Pradesh were mowed down by a goods train in Maharashtra's Aurangabad last week after they fell asleep on railway tracks.

...
Tags: coronavirus, covid-19, coronavirus lockdown, migrant workers, shramik special
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao. (Twitter)

KCR takes a break from Covid and turns to farming

All 326 stranded people from London taken to quarantine centres. (PTI Photo)

326 indians return from London test asymptomatic, taken to quarantine centres

As many as 1,278 people tested coronavirus positive on Sunday in Maharashtra. ()

Maharashtra reports 1,278 new Covid19 cases, 53 deaths

Seven of the 33 cases found corona positive were migrant workers who had arrived in Hyderabad. (DC Photo: SSR)

Hotspot Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital turns to plasma trials against Covid-19



