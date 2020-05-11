Maharashtra reports 1,278 new Covid19 cases, 53 deaths

Mumbai: With as many as 1,278 people testing coronavirus positive on Sunday in Maharashtra, the number of such patients in the state surged to 22,171. The Covid-19 death toll stands at 832 after 53 people succumbed to the infection. However, 399 patients were discharged after recovery on Friday, taking the total to 4,199 till date.

Out of the total deaths, 20 were recorded in Mumbai, 14 in Malegaon city, five each in Pune and Jalgaon city, two in Dhule city and one each in Dhule rural, Pimpri Chinchwad, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad city, Nandurbar, Solapur city and Vasai-Virar. Nineteen of the total deceased were above 60 years of age, while 30 patients were from the age group of 40 to 59 years. Twenty seven had high-risk comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, etc.

Meanwhile, a 54-year-old inmate of Byculla women's jail in Mumbai has tested positive for coronavirus, a prison official said on Sunday. She was referred to the government-run JJ Hospital a few days back after her oxygen saturation level fell below 90 per cent. During the treatment, she was tested for coronavirus which came out negative on Friday. However, her second test conducted on Saturday came out positive for Covid-19.

She is undergoing treatment at St George Hospital. The new case comes two days after a doctor attached to Byculla jail tested positive for coronavirus. Earlier, 77 inmates of Arthur Road Jail here and 26 staffers were found to have contracted the infection.