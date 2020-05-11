47th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

65,084

2,219

Recovered

20,351

1,050

Deaths

2,153

52

Maharashtra202283800779 Gujarat81952545493 Tamil Nadu7204195947 Delhi6923206973 Rajasthan38142176107 Madhya Pradesh36141676215 Uttar Pradesh3373149974 Andhra Pradesh198092545 West Bengal1939417185 Punjab182316631 Telangana119675130 Jammu and Kashmir8613839 Karnataka84842231 Haryana7033009 Bihar6733546 Kerala5134894 Odisha377683 Chandigarh173243 Jharkhand157783 Tripura13520 Uttarakhand68461 Assam62351 Chhatisgarh59490 Himachal Pradesh55353 Meghalaya13101 Puducherry1180 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Current Affairs 11 May 2020 Hotspot Hyderabad� ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Hotspot Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital turns to plasma trials against Covid-19

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published May 11, 2020, 11:29 am IST
Updated May 11, 2020, 11:29 am IST
More than half of cases in Telangana are from the Greater Hyderabad area
Seven of the 33 cases found corona positive were migrant workers who had arrived in Hyderabad. (DC Photo: SSR)
 Seven of the 33 cases found corona positive were migrant workers who had arrived in Hyderabad. (DC Photo: SSR)

Hyderabad:  Greater Hyderabad continued to disgorge coronavirus infections n Telangana, accounting for 26 of the 33 cases reported Sunday. Just as worrying, the rest of the cases are migrant workers who had arrived in the state over the past couple of days.

Even as the upward trend of cases in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area has not shown any sign of abating, Telangana is expected to host a second special team from the centra government who will look at the state's handling of the pandemic.

 

Hyderabad is the main worry for Telangana: More than half of the total of 1,196 Covid-19 cases have come from within the Greater Hyderabad area. 

On Sunday, the health department said there were no discharges of patients and that the number of active cases currently undergoing treatment was 415.

The central government's decision to send a second special team to the state underscores the concern in the Union Ministry of Health over how Covid-19 has been handled here.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that Gandhi General Hospital (GGH) is preparing to conduct plasma trials to treat select Covid-19 patients at the hospital. Plasma transfusion of antigens from a recovered patient into a suffering patient is a potential but unvalidated cure that is being tried out in several states in India. Recently the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) approved human trials of that line of treatment.

A little more than two dozen patients who have recovered and were discharged are learnt to have agreed to donate blood for these trials. Their plasma containing antibodies will be infused into patients to bolster his or her immunity and ability to fight the virus.

...
Tags: gandhi hospital, plasma trials, telangana covid 10, ghmc coronavirus
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Migrants to return home in special trains. (PTI Photo)

Make sure migrants return home in special trains: Centre to states

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao. (Twitter)

KCR takes a break from Covid and turns to farming

All 326 stranded people from London taken to quarantine centres. (PTI Photo)

326 indians return from London test asymptomatic, taken to quarantine centres

As many as 1,278 people tested coronavirus positive on Sunday in Maharashtra. ()

Maharashtra reports 1,278 new Covid19 cases, 53 deaths



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Girl in Bareilly, boy in Mumbai: Big fat shaadi goes online, clicking and streaming

This combination photo shows bride Keerti Narang posing for a picture at her home in Bareilly before her marriage with groom Sushen Dang who is seen dancing with his family in Mumbai, and a priest who solemnised the marriage sitting in Chhattisgarh. Under lockdown and far apart, Sushen Dang and Keerti Narang went online to say their marriage vows -- and pulled off a spectacular Indian wedding complete with thousands of guests and raucous Bollywood dancing. (Photo | AFP)
 

Thought H-1B workers had it great? Report says Google, Microsoft pay them below par

The report alleged that major US-based technology firms that hire H-1B workers directly had significant shares of their certified H-1B positions assigned as Level 1 or Level 2, the two lowest wage levels in fiscal 2019, both of which are below the local median wage.
 

Aarogya Setu world’s fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads, says Niti Aayog CEO

The Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | AFP)
 

Bengaluru grape farmers go direct to consumers, and movement spreads like wild fire

Consumers are getting their grapes at their doorstep for half the market price.
 

Rumble over royalty

'Chanakya' on DD National
 

Tired of uncooperative citizens, Hyderabad may extend lockdown till end of May

DC Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Make sure migrants return home in special trains: Centre to states

Migrants to return home in special trains. (PTI Photo)

326 indians return from London test asymptomatic, taken to quarantine centres

All 326 stranded people from London taken to quarantine centres. (PTI Photo)

Maharashtra reports 1,278 new Covid19 cases, 53 deaths

As many as 1,278 people tested coronavirus positive on Sunday in Maharashtra. ()

Air India flight carrying Indians stranded in UK reaches Bengaluru

Air India aircraft departed from London's Heathrow airport via Delhi for Bengaluru on Sunday with 323 Indian citizen has landed at Kempegowda International Airport. (DC Photo)

With Covid poised to soar, PM Modi to confer with chief ministers again

PM Narendra Modi last had a videoconference with chief ministers on April 27.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham