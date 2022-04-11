Dharna begins in Delhi; KCR gives 24 hours deadline to Modi-government

Telangana CM K. Chandrashekar Rao with Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait during a sit-in protest against Centre's paddy procurement policy, in New Delhi, Monday, April 11, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

New Delhi: Stepping up protest against the Centre's paddy procurement policy, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday gave 24 hours deadline to the Modi-government to respond if it will buy paddy from the state. If the central government fails to respond, Rao threatened to take the protest across the country.

The dharna organised by the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) in Delhi demanding ‘one nation-one foodgrain procurement policy’ began on Monday morning. This is the first public protest by the party in the national capital, since 2014.

Led by Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and TRS working president and minister K.T. Rama Rao, the dharna is attended by many bigwigs in the party. Several Telangana MPs, MLCs, MLAs and other elected representatives are taking part in the protest.

"Don't play with the sentiments of our farmers, they have power to topple the government. Farmers are not beggars, they have the right to seek minimum support price (MSP) for their produce," Rao said.

"With folded hands, I urge Modiji and (Piyush) Goyal ji to respond to the state's demand on paddy procurement within 24 hours. After that, we will take a call," Rao added.

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait joined the protest in solidarity, and said that there is a need for another protest in the country. "There is a need for another protest. This is not a political platform, Chief Minister KCR is a farmer and he is not asking for votes here. The Chief Minister who fights for farmers' issues, Samyukt Kisan Morcha will be with them," he said.

Tikait also added that the farmer umbrella body Samyukt Kisan Morcha will back every Chief Minister who fights for the farmers' issues.

"If farmers speak about the issues then ED is sent. Where to complain? But the farmer is not weak and will fight for the rights. We demanded the law on MSP guarantee but the Centre says it is a state matter," Tikait added.

TRS leaders allege that the Centre's paddy procurement policy is discriminatory towards Telangana farmers. “We demand a uniform procurement policy for paddy," they said.

The venue for the protest, Telangana Bhavan, has been set up for the massive protest in Delhi.

Speaking to the media, TRS MLC K Kavitha urged the Centre to procure the crop and demanded a common procurement policy for the country.

"Our farmers are not getting the right price. We request the Central government to procure paddy from our state. We demand a common procurement policy. Rakesh Tikait has earlier also talked to CM K Chandrashekar Rao over agricultural issues and he has come here to support us," Kavitha said.

Recently, the TRS workers had blocked four National Highways in Telangana to press their demand for a "uniform" procurement policy in the country. The party decided to protest in Delhi in their bid to raise the issue at the national level.

CM KCR has been camping in Delhi since April 3 and devising strategies to make the Delhi dharna on April 11 impactful, party sources said.