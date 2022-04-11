Preparation of talambralu starts at Vontimitta

Each devotee will get one packet containing talambralu, pearl and kanakam, apart from prasadam, on the day of kalyanam as well as the next day. (Representational Image/ Twitter)

Anantapur: Srivari sevakulu have started making holy talambralu for the celestial marriage of Lord Srirama at Kodandarama Temple in Vontimitta of YSR district on Sunday.

The process formally began with TTD joint executive officer Veerabrahmam placing materials required for making the akshinatalu at the Holy Feet of Lord Sri Kodandarama. He later handed them over to deputy executive officer Ramana Prasad and Prasanthi, director of SVETA, which is supervising preparation of the talambralu packets.

Soon thereafter, about 200 Srivari sevakulu started preparing the packets while chanting Sri Rama Nama and Govinda Nama. Each packet will have talambralu, one pearl and a kankanam. Nearly two lakh packets will be prepared for distribution among devotees who will be arriving to participate in the sacred Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam on April 15.

TTD has initiated the process of preparing these packets this year. Normally, talambralu are received from devotees of coastal areas, who also supply the same to Bhadradri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Devesthanam in Bhadrachalam.