Poster war between TRS-BJP amid protest over paddy row

ANI
Published Apr 11, 2022, 12:31 pm IST
Updated Apr 11, 2022, 1:13 pm IST
A number of posters from both parties have decked up in and around Telangana Bhawan in New Delhi
 A poster of BJP Telangana state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar mentions, "KCR, what is your problem in procuring rice. Why this dharna? (ANI)

New Delhi: As Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) is leading party protest in New Delhi, demanding the imposition of 'one nation-one foodgrain procurement policy', numerous posters were put up by BJP leaders near the protest site (Telangana Bhavan) asking the former to step down.

A poster of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar mentions, "KCR, what is your problem in procuring rice. Why this dharna? Is it for politics or for farmers? Buy rice if you can, else step down."

 

A number of posters from both parties have decked up in and around Telangana Bhawan in New Delhi.

The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), making its demand for 'one nation-one foodgrain procurement policy' a nationwide issue, is all set to stage what it called the biggest ever protest against the Centre, to be spearheaded by party president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, in the national capital on Monday.

Joining the protest would be party working president and minister KT Rama Rao, many TRS bigwigs, including ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs.

 

The ruling party in Telangana claims that the Centre isn't procuring paddy from the Telangana farmers.

Recently, the TRS workers had blocked four National Highways in Telangana to press their demand for a "uniform" procurement policy in the country. The party decided to protest in Delhi in their bid to raise the issue at the national level.

On March 24, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Piyush Goyal assured farmers of Telangana that there is absolutely no discrimination among the farmers from different states and added that some politicians in Telangana are misleading the farmers in the state.

 

The Telangana government has been pressing the Centre for the procurement of the entire paddy produced in the state. Last year, a delegation of Ministers from the state had even met union Ministers to make a clear announcement on paddy procurement, including the quantity.

Tags: poster war, trs protest against centre, trs-bjp poster war
Location: India, Telangana


