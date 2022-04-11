Contaminated drinking water: 12 more fall sick in Hyderabad

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has sent two sets of water samples from Vaddera Basti to the Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM) to conduct bacteriological tests. The test results are expected to be out on Monday. (DC file photo)

HYDERABAD: Twelve more patients from Madhapur basti were admitted to the Area Hospital in Kondapur on Sunday after they fell sick by drinking contaminated water.

On Thursday, at Vaddera Basti in Madhapur, one person had died and 60 were hospitalised after drinking water contaminated by drainage for four months.

Following the incident, residents of Shahbazguda in Secunderabad and

Gandhinagar Colony in Langar Houz also complained of stomach ache

and vomiting – the same symptoms shown by the Madhapur residents.

Hospital Superintendent Dr Varadha Chary said a total of 48 patients

are currently admitted at the hospital and their condition is stable. The patients were admitted with symptoms of diarrhoea, vomiting, abdominal pain and fever.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has sent two sets of water samples from Vaddera Basti to the Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM) to conduct bacteriological tests. The test results are expected to be out on Monday.