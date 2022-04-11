AP Cabinet reshuffle: Protests break out as MLA aides hit streets

Followers of the Penamaluru MLA K Parthasarathi protest against the injustice of the Cabinet in Vijayawada on Bandar Road. (DC Image)

VIJAYAWADA: The cadre and followers of some YSR Congress MLAs staged a protest when they found their leaders had not picked for the the new Jagan Mohan Reddy ministry.

The followers of Macherla MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy burnt tyres and a bike at Macherla and blocked roads while shouting slogans. The Macherla municipal chairman, five MPPs, five ZPTCs, 65 MPTCs and 31 councillors submitted resignations to their posts.

In Guntur, followers and cadres of former home minister Mekathoti Sucharita staged a protest demanding her inclusion in the Cabinet. Several ZPTCs, MPTCs and municipal councillors announced that they are submitting resignations to their posts.

In Vijayawada, the supporters of YSRC MLA Kolusu Parthasarathy staged a protest in front of YSRC office and on the Bandar Road when he was not picked. The MLA rushed to the protestors and appealed to them to stop the agitation. He said the Chief MInister Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy had offered him a minister post.

In Jaggayyapet, the Hyderabad-Vijayawada national highway at Mullapadu crossroads was the venue of protests by supporters of local YSRC MLA Samineni Udayabhanu. They too burnt tyres and set fire to a bike. Several leaders led by Jaggayyapeta municipal chairman Prabhakar announced that they are going to quit their posts.

The supporters of YSRC MLA Silpa Chakrapani Reddy expressed anguish over non-selection of their leader in the new Cabinet. They said that five municipal councillors in Atmakur were going to submit resignations to their posts.