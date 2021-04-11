Nation Current Affairs 11 Apr 2021 World Bank funding 3 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

World Bank funding 3-phase power in 17 villages of AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 11, 2021, 12:58 am IST
Updated Apr 11, 2021, 12:58 am IST
The government is for the first time implementing a World Bank-funded Rs. 8.5 crore scheme for supplying three-phase power
New lines are being constructed to supply three phase power directly from the 33/11 KV substations near these respective villages. (Representational Photo: AFP)
KADAPA: State government is taking steps to provide three phase power supply in villages of Kadapa district with population of at least 5,000 for encouraging establishment of small scale industries in such villages.

As part of this project, the government is for the first time implementing a World Bank-funded Rs. 8.5 crore scheme for supplying three-phase power supply in 17 villages of the district. New lines are being constructed to supply three phase power directly from the 33/11 KV substations near these respective villages. The work will involve 109 km of 11 KV power lines, 44 km of three phase aluminium conductor and 44 transformers of 110 KV for 3-phase power supply.

 

Villages identified for the project in Kadapa district are Parnapalle in Lingala mandal, Nagulaguttapalle in Chakrayapeta, Chowdur in Prodduturu, Korrapadu and Tanguturu in Rajupalem, Animela and Palagiri in Veerapunayunipalle, Peddapasupula in Peddamudium, Y. Kota in Obulavaripalle, G. K. Rajupalle, Maditadu and Rayavaram in Sundupalli, Chakibanda in Chinnamandem, Shettypalle in Nandalur, Nallaguttapalle and Pottukuru in Ramapuram mandal and Ganganeru village in Veeraballi mandal.

APSPDCL superintendent engineer Nallabothula Srinivasu told Deccan Chronicle that power works are currently underway at Korrapadu in Rajupalem mandal. Later, the contractor will carry out works in Tangutur and Chowduru villages. He said villages with population of over 5,000 will get three-phase power supply for both industrial and commercial purposes.

 

Tags: world bank funding 3-phase power in 17 villages of ap, world bank-funded rs. 8.5 crore scheme, 3-phase power in 17 villages of kadapa, world bank funds for 3 phase power in ap
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Cuddapah


