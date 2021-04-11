Nation Current Affairs 11 Apr 2021 PM Modi’s &lsq ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi’s ‘Tika Utsav’ goes flat in Kurnool with no vaccines

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 11, 2021, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Apr 12, 2021, 12:11 am IST
There were just 6,190 doses given on Sunday, before announcing the closure of the drive on the day, as no more vaccines were available
District health authorities mobilised people to vaccine centres during the past four days to give them the vaccine. This led to the district having “nil stock” on Sunday. (Representational Photo: PTI)
 District health authorities mobilised people to vaccine centres during the past four days to give them the vaccine. This led to the district having “nil stock” on Sunday. (Representational Photo: PTI)

KURNOOL: Kurnool recorded its 500th Covid-19 death on Sunday, ironically on the day its entire stock of vaccines dried up. Not even a single vial is available, said District Medical and Health Officer Dr. Rama Giddaiah.

Strangely, the day was observed as “Tika Utsav” as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There were just 6,190 doses, which were given on Sunday, before announcing the closure of the drive on the day, as no more vaccines were available, said an official. Even the Kurnool General Hospital, which had 760 doses of Covishield, was asked to dispense the same to urban primary health care centre, a doctor pointed out.

 

Kurnool district reported 191 Coronavirus positive cases during the past 24 hours, raising the number of active cases to 1,368. With this, the number of total positive cases in the district has risen to 63,063. With one death due to the virus on Sunday, the district has in all recorded 500 deaths due to novel Corona-19 virus in the past 12 months, said the DMHO.

District health authorities mobilised people to vaccine centres during the past four days to give them the vaccine. This led to the district having “nil stock” on Sunday. BJP leaders allege that this is a motivated ploy of the state government to throw the blame on Modi government for not stocking up the vaccine despite launch of the PM’s four-day “Tika Utsav”. Saffron party leaders say this is being used as a ploy by YSRC government to win the Tirupati Lok Sabha by-election.

 

Kurnool superintendent of police Kaginelli Fakkeerappa participated in a rally of school children at Kodumur on Sunday underlining the need to protect oneself by wearing a face mask.

...
Tags: kurnool vaccine shortage, tika utsav, andhra pradesh vaccine shortage, covid-19 vaccine
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kurnool


Latest From Nation

The state has 20,954 patients as of Sunday morning and a majority of them were under home isolation. (Photo: DC/Murali Krishna)

AP records steady rise in daily COVID numbers with 3495 cases on Sunday

Anantapur district targeted to inoculate 21,835 people against Covid-19. But it went on to vaccinate 23,078 people across the district till Saturday night. (Photo: DC/Narayana Rao)

Anantapur district tops in centre’s vaccination drive: Collector

The atmosphere is almost similar to the one witnessed during the 2017 Nandyal Assembly byelection when Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy, then the Leader of Opposition, camped in Nandyal for a week. Similarly, TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu is camping in Tirupati. (Photo: AP)

Major contenders going all-out to pocket Tirupati

There had been multiple serious contenders for party tickets to contest the bypoll, especially from the ruling TRS and the BJP. (Photo: PTI)

Parties tracking 'coverts' in Nagarjunasagar by-poll



