Nation Current Affairs 11 Apr 2021 Delhi announces curb ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi announces curbs on social, religious, political, cultural, academic activities

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Apr 11, 2021, 7:59 am IST
Updated Apr 11, 2021, 10:31 am IST
Restaurants, bars are allowed up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity
A workers carries out sanitization at New Delhi Railway Station, amid rise in coronavirus cases, in New Delhi. (PTI)
 A workers carries out sanitization at New Delhi Railway Station, amid rise in coronavirus cases, in New Delhi. (PTI)

New Delhi/Mumbai: In view of rising Covid-19 cases, Delhi government Saturday announced a slew of curbs on social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious activities, while Maharashtra seemed all set for a harsher and longer lockdown, the date and time for which is yet to be finalised.

An order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) prohibited all types of gatherings, reduced the size of weddings and funerals, cut seating in public transport and restaurants to half and scaled down presence in government offices. It, however, allowed students of class IX-XII to be called to schools for guidance by teachers. Except this, all Delhi government and private schools will remain closed till April 30, the order said.

 

Funerals will be allowed to be attended by 20 persons only while gatherings for marriages will have an upper limit of 50 persons.

Restaurants and bars are allowed up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity, stated the order.

The Delhi Metro will run at 50 per cent of coach capacity. The DTC and Cluster buses too will run at half their capacity, stipulated the order.

A negative RT-PCR report, not older than 72 hours prior to undertaking a journey, will be compulsory for persons arriving from Maharashtra to Delhi by air. Those found without a negative report will have to remain quarantined for 14 days, the order said. 

 

Delhi on Saturday had 7,897 new Covid-19 cases and 39 deaths. The city’s positivity rate is over 10 per cent. In order to meet the increased demand for manpower during the ongoing pandemic, the Delhi government has directed hospitals to engage 4th and 5th year MBBS students, interns and BDS doctors.

In Maharashtra, during the all-party meeting called by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday, it was decided that a lockdown of minimum one week and maximum 15 days can be imposed in the state to break the chain of transmission of novel coronavirus. However, a final decision in this regard will be taken in a couple of days after consulting health experts. 

 

The Centre too is yet to give its nod for such a plan as the Union government had suggested that states go for “micro-level” lockdowns instead of shutting down the entire state. Mr Thackeray said lockdown is the only option given the high volume of cases and difficulty in contact tracing.

“Last year during lockdown people were at home so it was not difficult to trace the infection. Since everything is open now, it is practically very difficult to trace people. The Centre must understand this. I have been speaking to many people from different sectors, even private hospitals for the last few days. All are ready to support the government,” Mr Thackeray said.

 

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 55,411 fresh Covid-19 positive cases with 309 deaths. Out of this, Mumbai had 9,327 new cases and 50 deaths.

In a new high, India reported over 1.45 lakh fresh cases of novel coronavirus with 794 deaths in 24 hours on Saturday. Among the latest to catch infection in Maharashtra is RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. The rising cases have put substantial pressure on the health infrastructure of the country with several states reporting shortage of Remdesivir, Oxygen and hospital beds. As state governments scramble to test and treat Covid patients, there were also reports of shortage of RT-PCR kits in some places.

 

In a crackdown on black-marketeers and hoarders, Maharashtra on Saturday arrested four persons for selling 40 Remdesivir injections in black market from Pimpri Chhindwara. Police are probing the presence of other gangs that might be operating in different hospitals. In Thane, the crime branch recovered 21 Remdesivir injections and arrested two persons.

In Madhya Pradesh, oxygen demand has gone up by 60 per cent and the state has set up a committee to audit oxygen availability in hospitals. In Indore, the lockdown has been extended from Monday to Friday.

 

In Tamil Nadu, beaches in Chennai, Chengalpattu and Thiruvallur districts will remain closed to the public on Saturdays, Sundays and on holidays from April 11. However, religious places in these three districts will remain open for devotees till 10 pm.

Meanwhile, chief ministers of Congress governed states held a meeting with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to discuss the Covid-19 situation.

...
Tags: covid second wave curbs in delhi, delhi metro rail second wave covid, delhi bars restaurants, delhi schools second wave, second wave covid maharashtra plans 7-15 days lockdown, uddhav thackeray, difficulty in contact tracing, remdesivir black marketing, oxygen availability indore hospitals, beaches in tamil nadu closed


Latest From Nation

Parts of agency mandals in Visakhapatnam received also received some rainfall. — Representational image/AP

Thundershowers forecast for north coastal AP

Rain is being caused by a trough extending from Chhatisgarh to interior Tamil Nadu, for which moisture is coming from the Bay of Bengal. — Representational image/PTI

Rain, accompanied by lightning, hailstorms likely in Telangana during next 4 days

After killing so many people, the BJP now claims the firing was in self-defence. They must hang themselves in shame, says Mamata. — PTI

Mamata accuses Shah of being 'conspirator' behind shooting of 4 TMC workers

On Saturday, Mamata's party landed in the dock after its workers shot dead a first-time voter, Ananda Burman (18), in the same district. — AP file photo

WB polls: Paramilitary forces gun down 4 TMC workers during attack on polling booth



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

As Covid scene turns worse, private bus operators failing to observe SOP

Lack of minimum preventive steps by private travel agencies and APSRTC for their services results in a rise in the spread of Covid-19 virus to urban areas and also the interiors. — Representational image/AFP

Amid Covid spurt, PM to talk to CMs on Thursday

The back-to-back meetings, after the one chaired by the PM on Sunday, is a part of the Central government’s efforts to contain the spread of the virus, which has once again turned into a full-blown crisis. (Photo: PTI)

COVID-19: India reports highest daily spike of over 1.26 lakh new cases

A health worker takes the body temperature of incoming passengers at a railway terminus following restrictions imposed by the state government amidst rising Covid-19 coronavirus cases Mumbai on April 7, 2021. (Indranil Mukherjee / AFP)

Chief Justice recommends Ramana as his successor

Justice Ramana will be the second Telugu speaking Chief Justice of India. (Photo: PTI)

Narendra Modi stadium in Gujarat faces Opposition ire

Soon after President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, which will now be known as 'Narendra Modi stadium', social media was flooded with remarks, including by some leaders of the Congress and other opposition parties who alleged that the renaming exercise amounted to an
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham