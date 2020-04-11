Nation Current Affairs 11 Apr 2020 With 92 new cases, C ...
With 92 new cases, Covid19 count in Maharashtra reaches 1,666

PTI
Published Apr 11, 2020, 1:01 pm IST
Updated Apr 11, 2020, 1:01 pm IST
So far, 110 persons have died due to the infection in the state
: A pedestrian wearing a mask walks past parked auto rickshaw during the nationwide lockdown, in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, at Kandivali in Mumbai. PTI Photo
Mumbai: As 92 more cases of COVID-19 have emerged in Maharashtra, the number of such patients in the state reached 1,666 on Saturday, the state health department said.

Seventy-two of these new cases were detected in Mumbai, it said.

 

Five others tested positive in Malegaon, four in Thane, two eachin Panvel and Aurangabad, one each in Kalyan- Dombivali, Vasai-Virar, Pune, Ahmednagar, Nashik city, Nashik rural and Palghar, the department added.

So far, 110 persons have died due to the infection in the state. As many as 188 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovery, officials said.

Till yesterday, 33,093 samples have been tested, they said.

...
