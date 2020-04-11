Kerala reports third Covid death

Fire service personnel disinfect a residential area during lockdown to prevent the spread of new coronavirus. (AP)

Kochi: A 71 year old coronavirus infected man from Mahe died on Saturday morning taking the total number of Covid-19 deaths in Kerala to three. P Mehroof, hailing from Cherukallayi in Mahe under Union Territory of Puducherry was undergoing treatment at government medical college hospital, Kannur.

He had other serious medical complications like kidney disease, hypertension and cardiac issues.

He was initially admitted in a private hospital and later shifted to the government medical college after being diagnosed with coronavirus infection.

Mehroof has no foreign travel history and it is not clear from where he got the virus infection.

He is reported to have travelled extensively in few panchayats in Mahe area and attended religious ceremonies and marriage functions during the period of March 15 to 21.

The Covid mortality rate is low in Kerala when compared to other parts of the country and the world. Only two deaths were reported during the period from January 30, when the first case was reported, to April 10.

In the other two deaths, reported from Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram , the patients had other serious medical complications like cardiac disease and hypertension.

On Friday, seven new Covid cases were reported from the state while 27 patients have been recovered and discharged from hospitals. The total number of confirmed cases is 364 of whom 124 have been recovered.