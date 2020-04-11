Nation Current Affairs 11 Apr 2020 Justice Kanagaraj ap ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Justice Kanagaraj appointed as new Andhra Pradesh poll chief

PTI
Published Apr 11, 2020, 2:41 pm IST
Updated Apr 11, 2020, 2:41 pm IST
The YSRC government in AP had abruptly removed N Ramesh Kumar from the post by amending the AP Panchayat Raj Act, 1994
Justice Kanagaraj takes charge as the Andhra Pradesh Election Commissioner, at the State Election Commission (SEC) office in Vijayawada. (Image via ANI Twitter)
 Justice Kanagaraj takes charge as the Andhra Pradesh Election Commissioner, at the State Election Commission (SEC) office in Vijayawada. (Image via ANI Twitter)

Amaravati: Justice V Kanagaraj, a retired judge of the Madras High Court, on Saturday assumed charge as the State Election Commissioner of Andhra Pradesh.

The swift developments that began on Friday evening with the promulgation of an Ordinance amending Section 200 of the AP Panchayat Raj Act, 1994, leading to the removal of incumbent SEC N Ramesh Kumar, culminated on Saturday with Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan issuing a notification appointing Justice Kanagaraj as the new State Election Commissioner.

 

"In terms of Ordinance No. 5 of 2020, dated 10-4-2020, and consequent on cessation of tenure of the incumbent State Election Commissioner, and in terms of amended Section 200 of the Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj Act, 1994, I, Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Governor of Andhra Pradesh hereby appoint Sri Justice V Kanagaraj, Retired High Court Judge, as the State Election Commissioner for a tenure of three years from the date of assumption of office," the Governor's notification said.

Justice Kanagaraj immediately assumed charge "in obedience of the orders" and later called on the Governor at the Raj Bhavan and presented his "charge assumption" report.

Government sources called the appointment of Justice Kanagaraj a "new paradigm in Indian governance system" as there raged a bigger debate on whether a retired bureaucrat or a judge should be the State Election Commissioner.

The YSR Congress government in Andhra Pradesh on Friday abruptly removed State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar from the post by promulgating an Ordinance, amending the AP Panchayat Raj Act, 1994, curtailing the tenure of the SEC to three years from five.

"In pursuance of promulgation of Ordinance No.5 of 2020, Dr N Ramesh Kumar, IAS (Retd), the incumbent State Election Commissioner ceases to hold the office of State Election Commissioner on and with effect from 10.04.2020," Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department Principal Secretary Gopal Krishna Dwivedi said in a "confidential" order.

The developments came in the backdrop of a feud between the chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and the SEC after the latter postponed the elections to rural and urban local bodies on March 15 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jagan complained against him to the Governor.

The state government subsequently filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the SEC's decision but the apex court only endorsed the deferment of polls.

Ramesh Kumar later wrote to the Union Home Secretary alleging a threat to his life and also listing out the irregularities committed by the ruling YSR Congress in the rural and urban local bodies' election process.

...
Tags: andhra state election commissioner n ramesh kumar, chief minister y s jagan mohan reddy, ap panchayat raj act, justice v kanagaraj, ap local body polls, y s jagan mohan reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Related Stories

Jagan cuts AP poll chief’s tenure through decree
Local body elections put off by 6 weeks in Andhra Pradesh due to coronavirus

Latest From Nation

Gujarat police personnel wearing facemasks stand guard near a board reading 'Containment Zone restricted area' during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Ahmedabad. AFP Photo

Extend national lockdown by at least a fortnight, says Punjab CM

An Indian woman walks past auto rickshaws parked to block a street to prevent any movement of people in a containment zone during lockdown in Bangalore. (AP)

Seven new coronavirus cases reported in Karnataka

An Indian policeman questions a commuter at a checkpoint during lockdown. (AP)

Five new coronavirus cases reported in AP, tally rises to 386

A civic worker sits inside a garbage truck carrying waste material from quarantine centers and hospitals treating COVID-19 patients. (AP)

Tamil Nadu: Covid positive patient alleges violation of guidelines by hospital



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
 

Aakar Patel: What will the new economy look like post Covid-19 crash?

People thrown out of livelihoods sit down for a meal at a soup kitchen set up by the Delhi government at a temporary shelter in the Nizamuddin area. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

Waqyanavis: So cops looked the other way 'coz Tablighi Jamaat sends them free food?

Health workers sanitize the area near the Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat where Covid-19 positive persons spread the virus to other participants. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

With 92 new cases, Covid19 count in Maharashtra reaches 1,666

: A pedestrian wearing a mask walks past parked auto rickshaw during the nationwide lockdown, in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, at Kandivali in Mumbai. PTI Photo

Extend national lockdown by at least a fortnight, says Punjab CM

Gujarat police personnel wearing facemasks stand guard near a board reading 'Containment Zone restricted area' during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Ahmedabad. AFP Photo

Wearing a mask, PM Modi discusses lockdown extension with CMs

Prme minister Narendra Modi wears a mask as he speaks to chief ministers during a video conference on Saturday, April 11, 2020. (Twitter)

Cannot do covid tests free of cost: Private labs on Supreme Court directive

A lab technician wearing protective suit collects swab sample from a covid19 suspect in Ahmedabad. PTI photo

Panic in Assam as 3 Covid positive Tablighis hold meet of 100

Firefighters spray disinfectant near Nizamuddin mosque in Delhi. PTI Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham