7 fresh cases in Karnataka, 5 of them linked to Mysuru pharma

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKNISHRE KARTHIK
Published Apr 11, 2020, 5:09 pm IST
Updated Apr 11, 2020, 5:09 pm IST
Till date 214 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed, including 6 deaths and 37 discharges
Police personal wearing covered visor masks during the Covid 19 panademic threat in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo: Satish.B)
Bengaluru: Seven fresh Corona positive cases were reported in Karnataka on Saturday taking the total cases in the state to 214.

This includes 5 cases with links to the Jubilant pharmaceutical company at Nanjangudu, one case from Bidar who was in contact with Tablighi Jamaat attendee and one case from Bangalore was in contact with a positive patient, as per the mid day bulletin issued the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

 

All the 5 cases from Mysuru were in contact with a 24 year old male worker of the company, who had earlier tested positive. All of them are admitted at a designated hospital at Mysuru.

With this the total Covid 19 positive cases in Mysuru district stands at 47. Of the total 47, 2 patients have recovered and discharged making Mysuru a district with 45 active cases.

The positive case from Bidar is a 50 year old female who was in contact with a 73 year old male, who attended Tabligh-e-Jamaat markaz event held at New Delhi from March 13 to 18. She is admitted at a designated hospital for treatment. With this total cases in Bidar stands at 11.

The case from Bangalore is a 32 year old male who was in contact with a Corona positive patient. He is admitted at a designated hospital. The total positive cases from Bengaluru has reached 72, which includes 19 discharges.

Tags: jubilant pharmaceutical company, karnataka update, mysuru, tabhilighi jamaat, coronavirus, covid-19, mid day update
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


