LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Current Affairs 11 Apr 2019 Transfer of police w ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Transfer of police won’t help BJP, says Mamata Banerjee

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 11, 2019, 1:22 am IST
Updated Apr 11, 2019, 1:22 am IST
Ms Banerjee’s assertion came a day after the Election Commission transfered superintendent of police (Cooch Behar) Abhishek Gupta.
Mamata Banerjee
 Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: Trinamul Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday declared that the transfer of police officers would not help the BJP anyway in the Lok Sabha Elections. She made it clear that all the officers belonged to the state and they would work according to the state government.

Addressing an election campaign rally at Chopra in North Dinajpur a day before the first phase of the polls the West Bengal chief minister said, “Can the election be held through transfer of officers? All the officers are ours. Remember all the state government officers work according to the state government. Keep it in mind that this is our government.”

 

She claimed, “Nothing happens by changing the officers. The officers do not give votes. It is the public who give their votes. Do not listen to anyone. If anyone comes from New Delhi and uses force, he will leave after two days. Then only you will remain here. And our administration will be there. You need to be neither scared nor worried.”

Ms Banerjee’s assertion came a day after the Election Commission transfered superintendent of police (Cooch Behar) Abhishek Gupta.

Meanwhile special central police observer Vivek Dube held a meeting with IPS officer Amit Kumar Singh, who replaced Mr Gupta, on the security arrangement for the polls.

In the morning Mr Singh said, “According to the criteria, we have tried to accommodate as much as paramilitary forces in around 700 critical polling stations. A total of 45 companies will be deployed at the booths, one company will be posted at the strong room and another as quick response team.”

...
Tags: mamata banerjee, lok sabha elections, bjp
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Latest From Nation

K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Andhra people have no trust in K Chandrasekhar Rao: Congress

RJD chief Lalu Yadav

Lalu Yadav writes letter to public ‘to save democracy’

N. Chandrababu Naidu

Anti-incumbency will defeat Telugu Desam: BJP

Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo: PTI)

Supreme Court rejects bail for Lalu Prasad Yadav in fodder scam cases



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar turns up heat in this summer season; see pics

Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Shocking: 4 live bees found inside Taiwanese woman's eye

This incident has been termed as ‘world’s first’. (Photo: Youtube Screen Grab)
 

Colombian football rocked by allegations girls were sexually abused

Carolina Rozo, 38, disclosed she had fallen into depression after she was personally targeted by an alleged sexual predator, the coach of the women's Under-17 team, Didier Luna. (Photo: AFP)
 

Trump campaign clip taken down by Twitter after Warner Bros complaint

The video in Trump's tweet, captioned as "Make America Great Again", has now been replaced by a message. (Photo:AP)
 

Kohli, Mandhana named as ‘Leading Cricketer in the World’

Kohli, who scored only 134 runs during India’s previous tour of England in 2014, amassed 593 runs in his side’s five-test series last year at an average of over 59 to book his place on the list. (Photo: AP)
 

Kerala girl rides horse to school for 'special' reason; video goes viral

The teen recently took social media by storm after a video of her riding a horse in a school uniform went viral. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Very much in the race, says Renuka Chowdhary

Congress candidate for the Khammam Lok Sabha constituency Renuka Chowdhary addresses media on Wednesday. (DC)

TPCC agents told not to leave booths till end

It further instructed its polling agents that no polling staff or polling agents of any political party should be allowed at the EVM room, which is meant only for voters.

Election Commission bans exit polls till end of election

Rajat Kumar

Nizamabad polling to end at 6 pm

Polling in Nizamabad will begin at 8 am and end at 6 pm — a longer period than in other constituencies in view of the large number of candidates.

CJI cites Pentagon Papers ruling

The CJI also cited a ruling of the US Supreme Court, which refused to recognise a right in the executive government to seek a restraint order or publication of certain papers titled “Pentagon Papers”.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham