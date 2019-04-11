New Andhra Pradesh set for its 1st Lok Sabha elections

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu relaxes by playing with his grandson Nara Devaansh after a gruelling campaign that included addressing 110 public meetings across the state.

Vijayawada: After almost a month of a high-pitched campaign, AP will go for its first election after bifurcation of the state on Thursday for 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats.

The state was formally bifurcated after the 2014 polls.

Around 2,118 candidates for 175 Assembly and 319 for 25 Lok Sabha constituencies are in the fray.

The electorate will decide the fate of TD supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu, YSRC president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan.

